Richmond Foster offensive tackle Reuben Fatheree II, a four-star football recruit by 247sports.com, pledged to Texas A&M on Monday.
The 6-foot-8, 305-pounds Fatheree is rated the state’s 23rd-best recruit in the class of 2021 and 140th in the nation.
Fatheree’s nonbinding verbal pledge is the 10th for A&M’s class of 2021, which is ranked 21st by 247sports.com. He’s A&M’s third offensive tackle, joining Trey Zuhn of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Magnolia’s Matthew Wykoff.
