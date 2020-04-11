Former Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson failed to become an NFL starter, but his persistence led to a budding coaching career.
The 31-year-old Johnson, who played for six NFL teams, signed a two-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts in January to be an offensive quality control assistant. Johnson said being a backup-for-hire for almost a decade turned out to be the best thing for his coaching prospects.
“As I look back, of course, I wish I would have stuck around somewhere and played for some years,” Johnson said. “But it’s given me a network of either coaches I played for or teammates that I played with. The whole NFL is kind of a revolving door, a carousel of guys and where they end up. So the relationships I’ve gained from playing for so many different teams, it’s really been a blessing in disguise.”
Johnson seemed on the path to becoming a successful NFL quarterback with two monster seasons at A&M, but the 2010 Big 12 Conference preseason player of the year never fully recovered from offseason surgery and was replaced by Ryan Tannehill midway through the season. That didn’t dampen Johnson’s dream of playing in the NFL.
He wasn’t drafted, but he made the most of his chances as a practice player. If a team’s receivers needed extra repetitions, he was there. If a team’s defense needed work against a dual-threat quarterback, the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder obliged. Once, he was signed for a team’s final exhibition game as the emergency quarterback but wasn’t needed.
Johnson’s versatility earned him time with the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks. Johnson also played with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League and Sacramento Mountain Lions of the United Football League of which he was the overall No. 1 selection in the league’s 2011 draft by the Hartford Colonials.
Johnson gave them all his best shot, but he never appeared in an NFL regular season game. His dream of becoming a starting quarterback faded with each stop, yet he kept gaining knowledge. His introduction to coaching started at A&M, where he threw for 8,011 yards with 67 touchdowns and only 27 interceptions under the tutelage of head coach Mike Sherman and quarterbacks coach Tom Rossley, who combined for 19 seasons coaching in the NFL.
“I’ve taken something from everywhere I’ve been,” Johnson said. “But the [people] who taught me football were Coach Sherman and Tom Rossley. I was very fortunate that we ran a pro-style system at A&M when I was there.”
Johnson said his knowledge of Xs and Os came from Sherman and Rossley. That included drawing up new plays and game plans. Johnson’s time at A&M allowed him to adjust to every system he encountered on his journey as a player.
“I found myself being familiar with how the NFL worked because I did it in college,” Johnson said.
Johnson also founded The Quarterback Club of Houston in 2012 with clients ranging from elementary age to college players preparing for the NFL draft. He served as an assistant coach at Houston St. Thomas High School from 2015-18, initially working with quarterbacks and wide receivers then moving to assistant head coach and offensive coordinator the last two seasons.
Johnson was a Nike Elite quarterbacks coach and head coach for Nike The Opening for five years. Three years ago, he took part in the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the San Francisco 49ers training camp, working with quarterbacks.
He landed at Indianapolis with a little bit of luck.
“It was actually kind of random,” Johnson said. “I was running a pro day [for my own business] at Tulane. And one of the NFL scouts knew of a coach looking to fill a position, kind of an entry-level position, and they were looking for somebody with a quarterback background.”
Johnson was interested and after phone calls with Colts general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich, he joined the team last season as part of the Walsh Fellowship.
“It’s kind of a paid internship,” Johnson said.
Johnson worked with the quarterbacks and receivers, assisting offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady and receivers coach Mike Groh with anything they needed before parlaying that into becoming one of the team’s 22 assistants.
“Whether that’s helping them do spreadsheets on the computer or whether it’s helping them in practice with drills, in throwing or catching or getting stuff to players ... I essentially make their job easier in a way,” Johnson said.
During games, Johnson worked with Sirianni, keeping a running chart of plays to help anticipate the opponents’ tendencies. The overall experience has been eye-opening.
“As a player you understand kind of the etiquette of coaching and positions, but you don’t have any idea how much work that goes into a practice or a game,” Johnson said. “It’s really a great learning opportunity for me. I’ve learned so much that I didn’t know, and I’m really thankful for it.”
Johnson is among 13 Aggies who are coaching in the NFL. Another 32 Aggies are currently on NFL rosters including Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the league’s 2019 comeback player of the year. Tannehill and Johnson were teammates from 2008-10 along with Michael Hodges, who is coaching linebackers at New Orleans.
“One of my close buddies when I played was Michael Hodges, and he’s soared up the coaching ranks as well, so we keep in touch,” Johnson said. “And right now, Ryan’s in our division, so I see him twice a year. Almost every week, I either see a player or coach or somebody I played with or maybe somebody who is a little bit younger or a coach that is maybe older than me that I know from an alumni game and whatnot. There’s a lot of familiar faces in the NFL, and the Aggie network within the NFL is just as strong as it is anywhere else.”
Johnson’s mini-reunions with Aggies allow him to build on what he remembers most from his playing time at A&M — the relationships with teammates and coaches.
“The coolest thing for me now is to see guys have sons and daughters and families and having success in several different avenues,” Johnson said. “It’s crazy because it feels like we were just playing. Then you think back, it’s been 10 years.”
Johnson’s dream job would be to return to A&M as a coach, but he’s keeping options open.
“I’m pretty much impartial,” he said. “I know I want to coach upper level football and I consider college as well, so I’m open to college or the NFL, wherever I can grow the most and learn the most.”
