Rockdale head football coach and athletic director Jeff Miller is leaving to be the new head football coach and campus coordinator at Cy-Fair, the Rockdale school district announced in a tweet Wednesday.
Miller took over for the Tigers in 2006, compiling a 106-61 record over 14 seasons. After going 2-8 in his first season, Miller transformed Rockdale into a consistent winner, claiming a Class 3A Division I state championship in 2017 as well as district titles in 2014 and 2016.
Miller is 141-82 in 19 seasons as a head coach with previous stops at Fort Worth North Side and Jacksboro, which he led to three district titles between 2002-05.
Miller replaces Cy-Fair’s Ed Putejovsky, who led the Bobcats to 13 playoff appearances, seven district titles and the school’s first state championship over 16 seasons. Cy-Fair defeated Waco Midway 51-35 to claim the 2017 Class 6A Division II state title.
“This is a huge loss for Rockdale ISD,” Rockdale superintendent Denise Monzingo said, “but we also know what a great opportunity he’s getting.
“Besides the coaching, it’s that love of kids. He can motivate the kids even when we may not be the best on paper to give their best on the field. He works hard to keep the kids involved in athletics. He wants them to be good people, and he works really hard for that, and it shows with our kids both on and off the field.”
Monzingo hopes to have Miller’s replacement picked by late March so that they can begin in April. The job will be posted by the end of the day Wednesday, with the search extending both inside and outside the program.
The new coach will inherit an explosive and experienced offense. Quarterback Jace Robinson, running back Cam’ron Valdez and receiver Kesean Raven are entering their senior seasons after leading a Tiger offense that averaged 45.1 points per game. Valdez rushed for 1,537 yards and 26 touchdowns, while Robinson threw for 2,324 yards with 33 touchdown passes, including 13 to Raven, who led the team with 863 receiving yards.
“We’re not looking for someone to come in and completely change everything and upset all of that because it is a very successful program and has been for quite a while,” Monzingo said. “We want somebody that’s going to continue a lot of the traditions that we have and our winning atmosphere, continue to work hard for kids so we can have children that go on and play outside of high school, not just in football but [both] boys and girls, different sports.”
