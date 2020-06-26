Former Rockdale receiver Jaquayln Crawford announced he is transferring to Arkansas via Twitter on Friday.
Crawford signed with Oklahoma in the 2018 recruiting class and was rated a four-star prospect in the 247Sports.com Composite ranking. He played in just one game as a Sooner, against Kansas in 2018, and entered the transfer portal last November. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
“New beginnings… Let’s get it!” Crawford tweeted, along with an image of himself in an Arkansas uniform.
Crawford, who also played defensive back in high school, helped Rockdale win the Class 3A Division I state championship in 2017, claiming defensive MVP honors in the title game. Crawford forced a key fumble and accounted for three touchdowns offensively. He had two catches for 82 yards and a touchdown, nine carries for 57 yards and a score and threw a 19-yard TD pass to quarterback Torry Locklin.
He was named to the Texas Sports Writers Association all-state first team his senior season after racking up 1,495 yards from scrimmage and 23 touchdowns.
