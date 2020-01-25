College Station’s Ariana Rodriguez won the girls 119-pound weight class to lead the Lady Cougar wrestling team to fifth place at the Cypress Ridge Invitational on Saturday.
College Station’s Daisy Eager also placed fifth at 148, and Emily Huber finished sixth at 110.
On the boys side, College Station’s Joshua Wenger took second at 160, and Sjon Pickett placed sixth at 145.
College Station’s JV boys placed seventh. Parker Larson placed second at 170 followed by Tate Vela (third, 285), Greyson Garcia (fourth, 113), Becton Austin (fourth, 132) and Wyatt Shuggart (fifth, 120).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.