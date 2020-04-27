Texas A&M football players would need to return to training around July 1 for the season to begin as scheduled, Aggie athletic director Ross Bjork said in a video Monday.
Bjork opened up his weekly town hall video with a question from an A&M fan asking when normal operations might resume after spring sports and practices were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You need six to eight weeks to really prepare, and that includes training camp and fall practice lead up to the first game,” Bjork said in the video, citing information from coaches and team medical professionals. “Could you do it with four? Perhaps, but that will probably take some virtual training before that happens. We really need to be back on campus, we believe, by July 1. Anything past that, you are going to have to accelerate things or do some things virtually to get ready.”
On Monday, Texas governor Greg Abbott outlined a phased re-opening process for the state that could see some normal functions resuming progressively through the month of May. The statewide shelter-in-place order will expire at midnight Thursday, Abbott said.
Bjork said he is interested to monitor how that phased re-opening affects aspects of higher education and what data will be gained in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
“Based on what we learned from the governor, how our campus and university adapts to what the state rolls out, will allow us to start planning things as we move forward,” Bjork said. “I really want to see where we are these first couple of weeks in May, because I think that will give us the timelines we need.”
The first summer session of A&M classes begins May 25 and will all be held online.
Earlier this spring, head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed with The Eagle a July timetable, similar to that presented by Bjork, to open the season Sept. 5 vs. Abilene Christian.
“July is the latest,” Fisher aid. “You’d love to have some June time, but I think if you’re not in July, you’re going to have to postpone the season a little bit, in my opinion.”
The main concern for both Bjork and Fisher is time needed for strength and conditioning drills to ensure the physical safety of the athletes as they enter the season.
All in-person practices and meetings have been suspended by the Southeastern Conference through May 31. Up to four hours per week of video review that does not include physical activity is permissible.
Brazos County alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said Monday that logistics of resuming college athletics are a thought for much further in the future, as the state begins to re-open the economy.
“We’ve got to get through these first couple phases,” he said during a press teleconference Monday. “There is a real concern about the possibility of having another wave. That is absolutely something we are concerned about and something that we need to watch closely. Anything that would happen between now and then would inform that decision. Everyone, obviously, hopes for [college football]. I don’t even want to speculate, because of how long that is away, frankly.”
