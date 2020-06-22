The Brazos Valley Bombers added four UTSA players to their 2020 roster Monday, including former Rudder star Sean Arnold.
Arnold, who played on the Bombers’ 2019 Texas Collegiate League championship team, is transferring to UTSA after three seasons at Incarnate Word. The left fielder is coming off a strong junior campaign in which he hit .325.
Joining Arnold on the Bombers are center fielder Shane Sirdashney and pitchers Zachary Griggs and Pepper Jones.
The Bombers open the 2020 season at Travis Field against the Round Rock Hairy Men at 7:05 p.m. on June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.