Trailing by two runs with the two-hour time deadline approaching, the Rudder baseball team exploded for five runs in the fifth inning and held on for a 9-7 win over Temple to open the Brazos Valley Invitational on Thursday at Ranger Field.
Rudder entered the top of the fifth trailing 6-4 with sophomore reliever Felipe Gonzalez on the mound. Gonzalez, who made his varsity debut in the third, had trouble early in the fifth with his second hit-by-pitch, allowing Temple’s Brandon Goynes to reach base. The Rangers quickly recorded two outs. Temple’s Aaron Wagaman and Jacob MacKay then reached on errors, but Gonzalez escaped the jam with a strikeout.
In the bottom of the fifth, Jaice Garcia cut Temple’s lead to 6-5 with an RBI single just over the first baseman’s head, and Trent Tompkins scored on a Temple error to tie the game. Garcia scored on another error for the lead, and later in the inning Luke Triola hit a two-run double to stretch Rudder’s advantage to 9-6.
“Our guys believe in themselves, and it’s early right now, so everybody is trying to feel their way through things,” Rudder head coach Chase Sanford said. “But we tell our pitchers to keep it close and give our hitters a chance. Our guys didn’t chase balls outside of the zone, and I thought we did a good job of making the pitcher throw to us.”
Rudder had their third pitching change in the sixth inning with Logan Bosley coming to the mound. Bosely allowed an unearned run but closed out the victory as the game ended due to the tournament time limit.
Wagaman gave Temple a 2-0 lead with a two-run double in the top of the first. Rudder answered with three runs in the bottom half as Bosley and Garcia each picked up RBIs.
Temple tied the score at 3 in the second when Johnny Denoso scored on a throwing error.
Gonzalez relieved Garcia in the third and ran into trouble. Wagaman drew a bases-loaded walk, and MacKay hit a two-run double for a 6-3 Temple lead.
Rudder got a run back in the bottom of the third on Garcia’s two-out RBI single, and Gonzalez retired the side in order in the top of the fourth.
“Our pitchers have really pitched great in all of the scrimmages for us, and they were a little rocky today,” Sanford said. “We told them ‘believe in yourself.’ We brought Felipe in — he’s a sophomore and this is his first varsity experience and you could tell from the nerves. He hit a guy, walked a guy, then they hit a double down the line. I thought after that we really settled down. The one thing we have to get better at is that in all but one inning the leadoff hitter got on, and that can’t happen.”
Sanford said it’s always nice to start a tournament 1-0, and it came down to Rudder’s consistent hitters.
“Logan Bosely had huge hits all over the place,” Sanford said. “Trent Tompkins, our designated hitter, he had some, and Jaice Garcia had a big double for us and a good base hit. I thought we swung the bat pretty well today.”
Rudder will host Willis at 7 p.m. Friday and close out the tournament against Hutto at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Ranger Field.
Rudder 9, Temple 7
Temple 213 001 — 7
Rudder 301 050 — 9
