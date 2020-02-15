Looking for redemption on Senior Night, the Rudder boys basketball team locked down on defense in its 71-47 win over Magnolia West on Friday in District 19-5A play at The Armory.
After losing to the Mustangs (6-22, 1-12) on Jan. 21 by just three points, the Rangers had their next meeting circled on the calendar. Rudder led the first matchup 48-36 entering the fourth quarter until Magnolia West exploded on offense, outscoring Rudder 28-13 for the victory in Magnolia.
“We dominated the first game until the last five minutes,” Rudder head coach Mike Carrabine said. “They went crazy and didn’t miss a shot. Give them credit, they didn’t give up. They didn’t miss a shot, and they got every rebound. I think the kids were ready to play them tonight because we felt like we let one get away.”
Rudder (10-23, 4-9) didn’t let a thing slip Friday, building a 56-35 lead through three quarters and coasting to victory.
The Rangers did have to work early. Magnolia West scored the first six points, but Rudder answered with a 12-0 run. Justin Headge started it with a layup, then Carlos Moreno turned two steals into two layups and Keithron Lee followed with another steal and basket. Cori Carter later added a 3-pointer as Rudder led 20-13 after one period.
Rudder freshman Kentun King kicked off the second quarter with a 3-pointer and layup, followed by a layup by Grayson Adams. Magnolia West’s Jacob Homer started a short 5-2 Mustang run with two free throws, but Adams hit 4 of 4 free throws before Carter closed out the period with another 3-pointer as Rudder led 38-22 at halftime.
Although the second half is when the Mustangs took control during the first meeting, Carrabine said his message at halftime was the same as it’s always been — continue the momentum.
“We’re pretty good about getting out on people and making the ballhandlers turn it over,” Carrabine said. “That helped us certainly in the first half, and I think it helped us the whole game. If we continue to put pressure on ballhandlers, it’s hard for them to find people to pass it to.”
Moreno and Adams combined for 15 points in the third quarter, with Moreno finding success at the 3-point line and Adams continuing to capitalize at the free-throw line. Moreno started the period with two 3s, while Adams sank two free throws and a layup. Carter and Moreno made back-to-back 3-pointers before combining for four points to end the period.
“I thought Grayson Adams did great for us,” Carrabine said. “Usually we’re not bigger than people, but he played bigger than he has been, and I thought he did a good job on defense and got a lot of rebounds for us.”
Moreno celebrated senior night with a team-high 19 points, while Carrabine commended senior Tre’Vion Brooks for continuing to help lead the squad.
“He’s been our best shooter all season,” Carrabine said. “We’ve had a rough go of things, and he’s always tried to be a leader through those times, so that’s something that we’re certainly going to miss. Tre Brooks is just a hustle kid. When you put him in, he really frustrates other people. I’m really going to miss both of those guys.”
Ty Finch and Marcus Collins led the Mustangs in the fourth quarter with five points apiece, but Rudder, with the help of Moreno and Brooks, outscored Magnolia West 15-12 in the period to seal the victory.
The Rangers will close out the season with a road game at Waller at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Although Rudder is not in playoff contention, Carrabine said the Rangers will approach the game the same as they have all season and try to end the year with a win.
“When we were officially eliminated after the last game, I told them that we’re not going to throw in the towel and do crazy stuff,” Carrabine said. “We have to continue to play hard and honor the game. We want to go out on a high note for the seniors and have a good taste in our mouth going into next year.”
Rudder 71, Magnolia West 47
MAGNOLIA WEST (6-22, 1-12) — Ty Finch 20, Reed Coleman 7, Jacob Homer 5, Marcus Collins 5, Peyton Finch 4, Chase Butler 2, Donnie Schroeder 2, Arquez Green 2.
RUDDER (10-23, 4-9) — Carlos Moreno 18, Grayson Adams 14, Kentun King 12, Keithron Lee 10, Cori Carter 9, Tre’Vion Brooks 4, Justin Headge 4.
Magnolia West 13 9 13 12 — 47
Rudder 20 18 18 15 — 71
JV — Magnolia West 47-42 (OT)
Freshman A — Rudder 68-42
Freshman B — Rudder 46-18
