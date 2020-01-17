MAGNOLIA — The Rudder boys basketball team fell to Magnolia 62-38 on Friday in District 19-5A play.

Grayson Adams and Justin Headge each scored 10 points to lead Rudder (7-18, 1-4).

The Rangers will continue 19-5A play at Magnolia West at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Magnolia 62, Rudder 38

RUDDER (7-18, 1-4) — Grayson Adams 10, Justin Headge 10, Kentun King 7, Carlos Moreno 6, MJ Heard 3, Cori Carter 2.

MAGNOLIA (18-6, 4-1) — Ratliff 15, Lindvall 12, Lowery 12, Bave 8, Osborn 6, Kluge 3, Machade 3, Colligan 2, Sailsman 1.

Rudder 3 10 15 10 — 38

Magnolia 21 14 18 9 — 62

JV : Magnolia 52-42

Freshman A: Rudder 52-38

Freshman B: Rudder 56-33

Get daily news, sports, opinions, entertainment and more, delivered every morning.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.