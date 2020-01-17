MAGNOLIA — The Rudder boys basketball team fell to Magnolia 62-38 on Friday in District 19-5A play.
Grayson Adams and Justin Headge each scored 10 points to lead Rudder (7-18, 1-4).
The Rangers will continue 19-5A play at Magnolia West at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Magnolia 62, Rudder 38
RUDDER (7-18, 1-4) — Grayson Adams 10, Justin Headge 10, Kentun King 7, Carlos Moreno 6, MJ Heard 3, Cori Carter 2.
MAGNOLIA (18-6, 4-1) — Ratliff 15, Lindvall 12, Lowery 12, Bave 8, Osborn 6, Kluge 3, Machade 3, Colligan 2, Sailsman 1.
Rudder 3 10 15 10 — 38
Magnolia 21 14 18 9 — 62
JV : Magnolia 52-42
Freshman A: Rudder 52-38
Freshman B: Rudder 56-33
