WALLER — The Rudder boys basketball team lost to Waller 73-59 on Tuesday in a District 19-5A finale.
Grayson Adams led Rudder (10-24, 4-10) with 17 points, while Carlos Moreno had 15 and Keithron Lee 13.
Waller 73, Rudder 59
RUDDER (10-24, 4-10) — Grayson Adams 17, Carlos Moreno 15, Keithron Lee 13, Kentun King 7, Justin Headge 4, Cori Carter 3.
WALLER (16-16, 7-7) — Isaiah Blair 24, Guillory 13, Stewart 9, Daigle 7, Robertson 7, Parrimin 6, Ramos 3, Duncan 2, Mayer 2.
Rudder 13 14 11 21 — 59
Waller 13 23 19 18 — 73
JV: Rudder 50-46
Freshman: Rudder 60-28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.