The Rudder boys basketball team scored 11 of the game’s final 12 points for a 53-46 overtime victory at College Station on Friday to keep any hopes of a playoff berth alive.
“We haven’t given up,” Rudder coach Mike Carrabine said. “We can win out, and some things could happen. We have Magnolia next, but the other tough teams we are done with, so I feel like it’s possible. Going forward it’s pretty much one and done.”
Rudder improved to 9-22 overall and 3-8 in District 19-5A with three games remaining. College Station dropped to 13-18 overall and 2-9 in district.
The game was tight throughout with the biggest lead by either team being the final score, which ended when Jeremiah Johnson stole an inbound pass and went the distance to score just before the buzzer.
College Station’s Jaden Hall opened the scoring in the four-minute overtime with a 3-pointer. But the Cougars missed their final three shots and had three turnovers the rest of the way, while the Rangers were efficient, scoring in the paint twice to take the lead then making enough free throws to keep the Cougars at bay and gain a split among the two teams. College Station won 39-37 at Rudder in the first half of district play.
Grayson Adams scored then Keithron Lee made a basket on an inbound pass from Carlos Moreno to put the Rangers up 46-45 in overtime. Lee and Johnson each made two free throws, Johnson’s coming after rebounding a missed free throw. Moreno made one of two free throws to counter College Station’s only other point in the overtime, an Owen North free throw.
North hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with 10 seconds remaining in regulation. Lee had a chance to end it at the buzzer, but his contested shot in the lane fell short.
“Our little inbound play at the end I thought they fouled us,” Carrabine said. “I wanted the ball in [Lee’s] hands regardless of the missed free throws we’ve had. He is the most experienced, most savvy guy we have.”
In the final 2 minutes of regulation the teams combined for five 3-pointers and four lead changes. Tretzan Garcia twice gave College Station the lead with 3-pointers. Kentun King countered the first and Moreno the second with treys.
Overall the teams combined for 39 points in the final quarter, only six less than they scored in the opening three quarters. The seven 3-pointers in the fourth quarter with only two less than the total shots taken in the opening quarter, which ended with the Cougars leading 5-2.
“Our feeling [after the first quarter] was we should have been up 10 because we had literally thrown the ball to them over and over or thrown it out of bounds,” College Station coach JD Sullivan said. “We didn’t protect the ball and didn’t have quality possessions. It’s the reason for the results. We were playing really good half-court defense, but our possessions on offense were really bad.”
The offensive woes continued for the Cougars in the second quarter with nine turnovers — five more than the number of baskets they made in the period. Eight of the Rangers’ 14 first-half points came on layups from turnovers.
“There was a lot of hand-checking, and that disrupts us,” Sullivan said. “If we get the calls then we are good, but if we are getting hand-checked, held and pushed, then it’s going to be difficult for us to run the offense just because we’re not as athletic, not as strong. It gets us out of rhythm, and we can’t use a screen if we’re getting pushed around it. We missed blockouts on free throws, couple of crucial ones late in overtime. I do think we played hard. We’ve just got to pay more attention to details.”
The third quarter was similar to the first half. King made half of the Rangers’ eight points on fastbreaks started by turnovers. Hall scored eight of his 13 points and all but one of the Cougars’ points in the period as College Station led 23-22 entering the fourth quarter.
“I thought our kids kept their heads in it and were disciplined for the most part, and I thought they did a good job of not hanging their heads after the slow start because we missed a lot of shots,” Carrabine said. “Credit College Station because they guarded us well. They knew from the first game when we made one jump shot from about 12 feet ... it was pretty smart on their end to pack it in because we had to demonstrate to them that we could make some outside shots.”
Lee led Rudder with 16 points despite trouble from the free-throw line, where the Rangers were a combined 14 of 28. King finished with 14 points.
Garcia had 15 points, nine in the final quarter and North finished with 10.
But the number that stood out to Sullivan was the 22 turnovers.
“We want to clean that stuff up, but you are at the point now where you are cleaning it up to move forward [for next season], and I hate that for our three seniors,” Sullivan said. “Without a tremendous amount of help and luck, then we are just playing for pride the next three games.”
Rudder 53, College Station 46 (OT)
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)
RUDDER (9-22, 3-8) — Kentun King 6 0-2 3 14, Cori Carter 0 1-2 1 1, Keithron Lee 5 6-14 2 16, Justin Headges 0 0-0 2 0, Carlos Moreno 2 3-4 2 9, Grayson Adams 2 0-0 2 4, Jeremiah Johnson 2 4-6 4 9. TOTALS: 17 14-28 16 53
COLLEGE STATION (13-18, 2-9) — Owen North 2 5-10 5 10, AJ Salwen 2 0-0 3 4, Byron Johnson 0 0-0 2 0, Treztan Garcia 4 1-1 4 15, Jaden Hall 4 2-2 4 13, Scott Decker 1 0-0 1 2, Nick Panin 1 0-0 2 2. TOTALS: 15 8-13 21 46
Rudder 2 12 8 20 11 — 53
College Station 5 9 9 19 4 — 46
