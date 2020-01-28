The Rudder boys basketball team gave Katy Paetow everything it could handle in the first half. Then the Panthers showed why they haven’t lost a game in District 19-5A play.
Paetow scored the first 13 points of the second half and didn’t look back on the way to a 79-54 victory over the Rangers on Tuesday night at the Armory.
Rudder (7-21, 1-7) was scrappy early and led at multiple points in the first half, including at 16-14 at the end of the first quarter. But after a rocky shooting performance in the first two quarters, Paetow (21-6, 8-0) caught fire in the third while taking advantage of several Rangers turnovers.
“Paetow happened, and they’re pretty good,” Rudder coach Mike Carrabine said. “They got on a roll, and we didn’t make some shots. It kind of snowballed on us.”
The Panthers were 1-for-7 from the field through the first two and a half minutes of the game while 3-pointers from Grayson Adams, Carlos Moreno, and Kentun King helped Rudder grab a 10-6 lead with 3:54 remaining in the first quarter.
Jeremiah Johnson, Moreno and Justin Headge chipped in three more baskets the rest of the quarter to keep the Rangers in front.
Paetow shook off some of its cold shooting in the second quarter, making five of its first seven shots as 6-foot-8 center Charles Chuckwu scored twice and Trevor Frank had a 3-pointer.
Baskets by Moreno, Johnson, Adams were enough to keep Rudder in front 24-23 with 4:19 left before halftime, but Chuckwu’s second score of the quarter sparked a 7-0 run that put the Panthers ahead 30-24.
After the teams swapped a basket and a pair of free throws, two free throws by Moreno and a layup by King cut the Paetow lead to 32-30.
Cori Carter then grabbed a big defensive rebound and was fouled with seven seconds left before halftime. He missed the first of two free throw shots and the chance to tie it going into the break.
“We took it to them,” Carrabine said. “We were very aggressive offensively, and there were a couple times we shot away from the big people, but we were aggressive to the basket and we were confident shooting. It’s not that we weren’t that way in the second half, but some of the shots didn’t go in.”
That’s as close as Rudder got the rest of the way as a Frank 3-pointer and a dunk by Chuckwu sparked the big run for the Panthers in the third quarter.
The Rangers lost five turnovers in the first five minutes of the second half and didn’t end the drought until Johnson got a basket off an offensive rebound with 4:13 left, cutting Paetow’s lead to 45-33.
Rudder tried to claw its way back as a 3-pointer by Moreno — the team’s first since making three in the first quarter — and a basket in the paint by Johnson got Rudder within 49-39 with 2:14 remaining in the third quarter.
But Paetow scored five quick points off Rudder turnovers and closed the quarter on a 7-0 run for a 56-39 lead going into the fourth. The Panthers had complete control from there.
“I was proud of our kids’ effort,” Carrabine said. “Our season hasn’t been going great, and it’s easy to just turn it in. But the only thing I told them in the locker room was how extremely proud I was they kept fighting. They’ve kept fighting through it, and that’s all I’ve ever asked of them.”
Moreno paced the Rangers with 14 points while Johnson had 13 points and 10 rebounds. King and Adams each finished 10 points.
Rudder continues district play Friday at A&M Consolidated.
•
NOTES — Paetow won the JV game 71-51 and the freshman A game 53-51. Rudder won the freshman B game 38-37.
Katy Paetow 79, Rudder 54
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, points.)
PAETOW (21-6, 8-0) — Joel Delva 1 0-0 2, David Bradley 3 0-2 6, Brian McKnight 1 2-2 4, Ethan Barnes 2 1-1 6, Trevor Frank 4 2-2 13, Elijah Roberts 2 2-2 6, Jayden McCullough 4 4-6 13, Davion Sargent 3 2-2 8, Greg Dunham 2 0-0 4, Bryce Luster 1 0-0 2, Charles Chuckwu 7 1-4 15. TOTALS: 30 14-21 79.
RUDDER (7-21, 1-7) — Kentun King 3 3-5 10, Cori Carter 0 1-2 1, Tre’veon Brooks 1 0-0 2, Justin Headge 1 0-0 2, Carlos Moreno 5 2-3 14, Grayson Adams 3 3-4 10, CJ Nash 1 0-0 2, Jeremiah Johnson 6 1-3 13. TOTALS: 20 10-17 54.
Paetow 14 18 24 23 — 79
Rudder 16 15 8 15 — 54
Rebounds — Paetow 38 (Davion Sargent 5, Jayden McCullough 5), Rudder
34 (Jeremiah Johnson 10, Justin Headge 5). Turnovers — Paetow 11, Rudder 22.
JV: Paetow 71-51
Freshman A: Paetow 53-51
Freshman B: Rudder 38-37
