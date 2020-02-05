The Rudder boys basketball team surged ahead with a big second quarter and held off Brenham’s comeback bid for a 62-52 victory in District 19-5A play on Tuesday night at The Armory.
The Rangers, whose only other victory in district play was also against the Cubs, stayed alive in the playoff hunt with the win, though it will need some help to crack the top four in the end.
With four games remaining, Waller holds fourth place at 5-5 in district, just ahead of Brenham (14-19, 4-6) and Rudder (8-22, 2-8) in sixth and seventh.
The Rangers visit College Station on Friday and host Magnolia and Magnolia West next week before closing the regular season Feb. 18 at Waller.
“Things aren’t over until they’re over,” Rudder coach Mike Carrabine said. “We’re just going to see what we can do game-by-game and see where we stand. This is one, and we’ll focus on College Station on Friday and see if we can get another one.”
After a scrappy first quarter finished with Rudder ahead 15-14, the Rangers found their rhythm after a rocky start to the second quarter.
Rudder got three steals off Brenham in the first minute of the second quarter but missed three shots before finally making a basket as Kentun King sank it with 6:52 left. Keithon Lee added a layup off a steal 10 seconds later to complete a quarter-opening 6-0 run.
Lee later made a pair of back-to-back jumpers in a four-point burst before King went off with a one-man nine-point run for a 34-18 lead with 1:34 left in the first half.
Yann Toussom, who paced Brenham with 27 points and 20 rebounds, ended the run with a layup with 38 seconds left in the period to set the 34-20 halftime score.
“The big thing in the second quarter was I don’t remember them getting any offensive rebounds,” Carrabine said. “It was one and done in the entire second quarter. That was really big. If you can hold a team at the high school level just to one shot and you can make a few shots, that’s key.”
Rudder kept finding the shots it needed to stay in front through the second half, though the Cubs never went away.
Lee and Grayson Adams opened the third quarter with back-to-back buckets before Cori Carter added a 3-pointer and Justin Headge scored four points — including three free throws — to extend Rudder’s lead to 46-25 with 3:26 left in the third.
After making just two baskets through the first four and a half minutes of the quarter, Brenham got a boost from Toussom as the senior forward scored six of the game’s next four points, helping trim the Rangers’ advantage to 48-33.
A 3-pointer by Jeremiah Johnson with 1:15 left in the period put Rudder ahead 51-33 going into the fourth.
The Cubs kept fighting, but Rudder got timely baskets to hold on the rest of the way. A layup by Headge ended a 7-2 stretch by Brenham that cut Rudder’s lead to 56-40 with 5:23 left, and a 3-pointer by Carter halted a four-point run by the Cubs almost two minutes later.
A 6-1 run capped by a Kameron Lewis 3-pointer finally shaved Rudder’s lead down to 10 points at 60-50 — but with just 54 seconds remaining.
A layup by Carter ended the run and a lone Toussom basket with 26 seconds left was all Brenham could muster.
“Foul trouble and things like that caused us some concern and got us a little nervous, but I was proud of them for pulling through,” Carrabine said. “We’ve lost a number of really close games in district, so it was good to pull through in a game like this.”
King finished with 17 points while Carter had 13 as Rudder ended a six-game skid.
Brenham travels to Magnolia on Friday.
Rudder 62, Brenham 52
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, points.)
BRENHAM (14-19, 4-6) — Xavier Newsom 2 0-0 5, Yann Toussom 12 2-3 27, Anthony Walton 2 1-3 5, Kaden Watts 1 5-10 7, Kameron Lewis 3 0-0 8. TOTALS: 20 8-16 52.
Rudder (8-22, 2-8) — Kentun King 6 3-4 17, Cori Carter 5 0-0 13, Keithron Lee 4 0-0 8, Justin Headge 2 3-3 7, Grayson Adams 4 1-4 9, Jeremiah Johnson 2 3-4 8. TOTALS: 23 10-15 62.
Brenham 14 6 13 19 — 52
Rudder 15 19 17 11 — 62
Rebounds — Brenham 37 (Yann Toussom 20), Rudder 36 (Grayson Adams 9, Keithron Lee 8, Jeremiah Johnson 6). Turnovers — Brenham 20, Rudder 18.
