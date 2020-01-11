BRENHAM – The Rudder boys basketball team earned its first District 19-5A victory of the season, outlasting Brenham 63-58 on Saturday afternoon.
Grayson Adams led Rudder (7-16, 1-2) with 17 points, while Carlos Moreno scored 14 and Keithron Lee added 12.
For Brenham (11-15, 1-2), Anthony Walton scored 24 points, and Cameron Lewis added 13.
Rudder won the JV game 56-50, and Brenham’s Freshman A and B teams won 45-40 and 18-15, respectively.
The Rangers will host College Station at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Armory, and Brenham will host Magnolia.
Rudder 63, Brenham 58
RUDDER (7-16, 1-2) – Grayson Adams 17, Carlos Moreno 14, Keithron Lee 12, Jeremiah Johnson 9, Kentun King 7, MJ Heard 3, Justin Headge 2.
BRENHAM (11-15, 1-2) – Anthony Walton 24, Cameron Lewis 13, Kaden Watts 5, Dawson Jacobs 5, Mauricio Chandler 4, Lane Sparks 3, De’Andre Lockett 2, Camren McWilliams 2.
Rudder 11 18 16 18 – 63
Brenham 9 18 15 16 – 58
JV: Rudder 56-50
Freshman A: Brenham 45-40
Freshman B: Brenham 18-15
Next: College Station at Rudder, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; Magnolia at Brenham, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
