The Rudder boys wrestling team beat Cedar Ridge and Klein Oak in a pair of dual meets Wednesday at Bryan.
Rudder’s Houston Scanlin, Chris Soler, Xavier Hernandez, Eric Vega, Dequintus Wilson, Abby Mitchell and Makia English each went undefeated.
The Rangers will compete in the Battle on 45 at Huntsville on Saturday. Rudder’s boys team is the defending champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.