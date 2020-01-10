The Rudder and Brenham basketball teams will play Saturday, opting to move the games because of Friday’s inclement weather. The girls teams will play at noon at The Armory at Rudder, and the boys will play at 12:30 p.m. in Brenham. The girls are playing only a varsity game. For the boys, the freshman A and JV will play at 11 a.m. followed by the freshman B and varsity.
