BRENHAM — Deondra Young had 17 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks; and Cameron Richards had 14 points to help lead the Rudder girls basketball team to an 85-43 victory over Brenham on Tuesday in District 19-5A play.
Asani McGee also had 12 points for Rudder (26-6, 8-4).
The Lady Rangers will host College Station on Friday.
Rudder 85, Brenham 43
RUDDER (26-6, 8-4) — Rakia Lee 8, Aliyah Johnson 4, Alexis Austin 4, Bryanna Turner 8, Asani McGee 12, Ty’ara Webber 2, D’aira’rynik Gray 7, Cameron Richards 14, Keaundra Kelly 9, Deondra Young 17.
BRENHAM — Amaya McGinty 4, Nicole Tarver 2, Bryanna Williams 14, Arianah Lewis 14, Ashley Ramsey 9.
Rudder 17 26 23 19 — 85
Brenham 12 6 10 15 — 43
Highlights: RUDDER — Young 12 rebounds, 3 blocks; Turner 10 assists; McGee 8 rebounds.
