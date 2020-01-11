The Rudder girls basketball team rolled to a 70-36 victory over Brenham in District 19-5A action Saturday afternoon at The Armory.
Deondra Young led the Lady Rangers (22-3, 4-1) with 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, and Keaundra Kelly added 14 points and eight rebounds. Bryanna Turner dished a team-high seven assists to go with eight points, and Rakia Lee grabbed a team-high eight steals with seven points. Cameron Richards scored 11.
Rudder continues 19-5A play against first-place College Station at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cougar Gym.
Rudder 70, Brenham 36
RUDDER (22-3, 4-1) — Deondra Young 17, Keaundra Kelly 14, Cameron Richards 11, Bryanna Turner 8, Rakia Lee 7.
Highlights: RUDDER — Young 7 rebounds, 3 blocks; Kelly 8 rebounds; Turner 7 assists; Lee 8 steals.
Next: Rudder at College Station, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
