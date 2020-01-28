KATY — The Rudder girls basketball team beat Katy Paetow 57-44 on Tuesday in District 19-5A play.
The Lady Rangers were led by Deondra Young with 19 points, followed by Keaundra Kelly with 10 and Tianna Mathis with nine.
Rudder 57, Paetow 44
RUDDER (25-7, 7-3) — Deondra Young 19, Keaundra Kelly 10, Tianna Mathis 9, Asani McGee 6, Bryanna Turner 5, Cameron Tichards 5, Aliyah Johnson 3.
PAETOW — Tianna Murray 11, Kaitlyn Galer 8, Tiara Hite 6, Mya Suber 5, Sanae Smith 4, Alanah Woodard 4, Kelaiaha Williams 2, Paris Price 2, Miya Donato 2.
Rudder 16 21 10 10 — 57
Paetow 6 12 13 13 — 44
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.