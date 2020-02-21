ROCKDALE — A gritty defensive performance carried the Rudder girls basketball team to a 65-46 victory over scrappy Pflugerville Connally in the Class 5A area playoffs Friday night at Tiger Gym.
The Lady Rangers (29-7) led throughout after opening with a 13-2 lead, but the Lady Cougars (25-12) fought back to within four in the second half, and the breakneck pace of both teams made it feel much closer than the final score indicated.
“It was about the way I thought it would be,” Rudder coach John Shelton said. “When you get in the second round, everyone has got a good team, and it was a lot closer than the score showed. We did a good job of getting them running in the first half, and in the second half we backed up and did a good job of that.”
Deondra Young scored a game-high 31 points with 12 rebounds, including seven points in Rudder’s game-opening race to the early double-digit advantage.
But Connally finally found a rhythm by taking advantage of the Lady Rangers’ aggressive rebounding approach. The Lady Cougars — mostly lengthy junior center Jaylin Foster — nabbed defensive rebounds and lobbed full-court passes to waiting players for easy baskets.
That’s how Connally fought back in the last three minutes of the first quarter, a 3-pointer by Jordyn Barrera capping a 11-3 stretch that cut the Rudder lead to 16-13 with 23 seconds left in the period.
The Lady Rangers got a trey from Rakia Lee to end the quarter then opened the second with baskets by Young and Lee to quickly jump back to a double-digit advantage.
But the up-tempo pace and the Lady Cougars’ defensive rebounding strategy helped keep the game manageable for Connally.
“We knew they were very aggressive rebounding the ball on offense, so we knew if we could grab the rebound, we could get a couple fast-break points,” Connally coach Jeffery Jefferson said. “It worked for us for a little bit, but [Shelton’s] a great coach and made an adjustment. He got some people back and wasn’t being as aggressive in the second half, so we didn’t have a rhythm. It hurt us all the way around.”
Rudder did enough to maintain a 36-29 advantage at halftime and quickly made it 38-29 on a basket by Young 35 seconds into the third quarter.
A free throw by Foster and back-to-back layups by Lashiyah Fowler cut the lead to four points with 4:31 left in the third, but that’s as close as the Lady Cougars got.
Rudder adjusted its rebounding strategy to take away Connally’s quick baskets, and a basket by Asani McGee sparked a steady 10-0 run that spanned four minutes and put the Lady Rangers squarely in control.
A last-second 3-pointer by Ka’Naya Justice broke the run and cut Rudder’s lead to 48-37 going into the fourth quarter.
Rudder managed the game from there, making 9 of 15 free throws in the final period while relying on its defense to keep the Lady Cougars down.
“Rakia did a real good job and Asani did a real great job on defense,” Shelton said. “They guarded their two best players, and I don’t know how many points she had, but we pretty well kept her in check.”
Once the Lady Rangers took away the quick baskets, Connally struggled, shooting 7 for 28 from the field in the second half. The Lady Cougars also failed to take advantage of their free throw opportunities, making just 3 of 13 from the line overall.
Lee, a sophomore, finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for Rudder, while Keaundra Kelly had eight points and 10 rebounds. Foster led Connally with 12 points and 20 rebounds.
Rudder advanced to face District 19-5A rival College Station in a 5A Region III quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Gym. It will be the fourth time the teams have met this season with the district-champion Lady Cougars winning two of the prior three contests.
“We’re not going to have to study a lot of film, because we know them as much as they know us,” Shelton said. “We’ll have to just play against them and play hard. It’s great for our district. Our district is going really good, and our district prepared us for these playoff games.”
•
NOTE — Jefferson’s father is Jeff Jefferson, a former Blinn track standout who went on to coach the Madisonville girls basketball team from 1981-93 and is currently the coach at La Vega.
Rudder 65
Pflugerville Connally 46
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, points.)
RUDDER (28-7) — Rakia Lee 5 0-0 12, Bryanna Turner 1 2-4 4, Asani McGee 3 4-8 10, Keondra Kelly 3 1-4 8, Deondra Young 13 5-7 31. TOTALS: 25 12-23 65.
CONNALLY (25-12) — Jordyn Barrera 2 0-3 6, Mikaya Leach 1 0-0 2, Lashiyah Fowler 6 0-3 12, Kimora McClure 1 1-2 3, Devin Mayberry 4 0-0 8, Jaylin Foster 5 2-5 12, Ka’Naya Justice 1 0-0 3. TOTALS: 20 3-13 46.
Rudder 19 17 12 17 — 65
Connally 13 16 8 9 — 46
Turnovers: Rudder 23, Connally 23
Rebounds: Rudder 49 (Deondra Young 12, Rakia Lee 11, Keaundra Kelly 10), Connally 39 (Jaylin Foster 20)
3-pointers: Rudder 3 (Rakia Lee 2, Keondra Kelly 1), Connally 3 (Jordyn Barrera 2, Ka’Naya Justice 1)
Shooting: Rudder 25-60 (41.7%), Connally 20-62 (32.3%)
