WALLER — Rudder’s Jordan Little, Destiny DeLuna and Lizeth Munoz each scored a goal, and Amanda Farris and Gabby Tirado combined in goal to earn the shutout as the Lady Rangers beat Waller 3-0 to open District 19-5A play Friday.
DeLuna and Kat Wolfe also had assists for the Lady Rangers.
Rudder also won the JV match 1-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.