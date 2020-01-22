Fighting for a first-place spot in District 19-5A, the Magnolia West girls basketball team proved it has powerhouse players on both sides of the court in its 73-56 win over Rudder on Tuesday at The Armory.
With the win, Magnolia West (23-7, 6-2) created a four-way tie for first place in 19-5A with Rudder (24-4, 6-2), College Station and A&M Consolidated.
“For us it’s one game at a time,” Magnolia West coach Darcie Moore said. “I knew where we stood, but for us really it’s one game at a time, and that’s how we take every single game. I know I have a good basketball team, and we’ve been working extremely hard day in, day out defensively, and our defense got us this win today.”
The Lady Mustangs led at the end of each quarter but didn’t gain separation until the third quarter when their offense took off.
Rudder kicked off the third with a 3-pointer from Cameron Richards and a free throw from Tianna Mathis to get within 41-36. Magnolia West answered with a 9-0 run led by Kamryn Jones’ five points.
Keaundra Kelly scored the next five to inch Rudder closer, but foul trouble caught up with the Lady Rangers, and Magnolia West took a 54-41 lead going into the fourth quarter after two free throws from junior Alyssa May.
Down by 13 to start the fourth quarter seemed to light a fire under Rudder. Deondra Young sparked an early run with a layup, and Mathis and Bryanna Turner turned steals into baskets with six minutes left in the period, igniting the previously quiet crowd. Kelly made a basket moments later to get the Lady Rangers within 55-49.
But just when it seemed Rudder was on the verge of a comeback, Magnolia West’s Megan Donnelly shut it down.
Donnelly, who scored a game-high 24 points, made a 3-pointer and basket to put the Lady Mustangs back ahead by double digits at 60-49. Young hit two free throws, but Donnelly quickly followed with a 3-pointer and two layups to put Rudder out of reach at 73-51 with less than two minutes left. Mathis and Kelly closed out the quarter with a layup and 3-pointer, respectively.
Moore said Donnelly made all the difference in the second half.
“I put a lot of pressure on Megan,” Moore said. “I felt like she was rushing things and turning the ball over more than what she’s used to in the first half, and I lit a fire underneath her in the second. The kid came through.”
Jones, who has signed with Houston, added 17 points and 20 rebounds for Magnolia West.
Although the second half belonged to the Lady Mustangs, it was anybody’s game in the first half.
Rudder took a 7-4 lead in the first quarter on a 3-pointer by Rakia Lee. Magnolia West grabbed the lead when Jones converted a steal into a layup, and the teams went back and forth with the Lady Mustangs eventually on top 20-17 at the end of the period.
The second quarter remained tight until May kick-started a 13-0 run for 34-23 lead. Rudder answered with a quick 7-3 run, and Magnolia West finished the first half leading 38-32.
Rudder will play at Waller on Friday with Magnolia West hosting Katy Paetow. Both games will start at 6:30 p.m.
Magnolia West 73, Rudder 56
MAGNOLIA WEST (23-7, 6-2) — Megan Donnelly 24, Kamryn Jones 17, Kamari Portalis 11, Evyn Snook 11, Alyssa May 10.
RUDDER (24-4, 6-2) — Keaundra Kelly 16, Tianna Mathis 12, Deondra Young 12, Cameron Richards 6, Rakia Lee 3, Asani McGee 3, Aliyah Johnson 2, Bryanna Turner 2.
Magnolia West 20 18 16 19 — 73
Rudder 17 15 9 13 — 56
