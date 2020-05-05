Texas Tech right-hander Hunter Dobbins, who graduated from Rudder, will play in the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational on June 4-6 at Travis Field.
Dobbins went 2-0 with Tech this year before his sophomore season was canceled due to the coronavirus. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder had a 1.35 earned run average in 20 innings, making six appearances with three starts. He struck out 25 with five walks for the 16-3 Red Raiders.
Dobbins went 2-1 as a freshman with a 4.44 ERA in 14 appearances with two starts. He pitched 26 1/3 innings with 24 strikeouts and 11 walks. He pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief against Michigan in the College World Series.
Dobbins capped his career at Rudder by earning the District 18-5A MVP award. He batted .547 with 15 doubles, 11 triples, 31 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. He also went 9-1 on the mound with an 0.69 ERA and 104 strikeouts.
