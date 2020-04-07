Life has a habit of changing people’s plans.
Rudder senior Dakota Hendrickson turned one of those moments into a new opportunity, and now she will be the first student-athlete in the Rangers’ tennis program to play the sport in college when she attends NCAA Division III Piedmont College in Demorest, Georgia, in the fall.
Hendrickson knew she wanted to go to Texas, but after finding out last fall that she missed the cut for automatic admission — the top 6% — by just 0.25%, she began exploring other options. With the prospect of going somewhere besides Texas, Hendrickson opened another path during her college search.
What if she could play the game she loves at the next level?
“I would regret not going to play tennis and going somewhere else,” Hendrickson said. “I’d rather take the chance and play it, and at least I could say that I tried. When I figured out maybe it would be easier to go to a small school, I went and talked to [Rudder tennis coach Bobby Kleinecke] and said, ‘Hey, do you think this is possible?’”
Kleinecke, who coached the Texas A&M women’s tennis team from 1985-2011, saw youth with the ability to play college tennis pass through his program before, but he said Hendrickson had the “want-to” necessary to make it happen.
“A year ago, it was obvious that if she wanted to do it, she could,” Kleinecke said. “That’s when I started talking about [her] possibly going to these college showcases, because if you go there, then you get people looking at you. The schools that are there aren’t going to be like A&M and Texas, but there are a lot of different programs out there looking for players.”
Hendrickson, who plays doubles with longtime partner and fellow senior April Solis, first picked up a racket when she joined the team as a freshman. Hendrickson and Solis found early success in JV matches, winning several tournaments, and had a strong junior season in varsity play.
The Newks College Showcase, held in December at the John Newcombe Tennis Ranch in New Braunfels, presented a different challenge for Hendrickson. Instead of playing in a team setting or with Solis, all the pressure was on her to perform, and she leaned on advice from her coach.
“I was really, really nervous, but then I remembered what Coach Kleinecke told me: ‘Just relax. Just play,’” Hendrickson said. “I just went through it with that mentality. I was like, ‘It’s fine. If this is going to be my worst day, then so be it if a college didn’t want me on my worst day, taking that kind of mindset.”
Kleinecke had little doubt in Hendrickson’s ability to catch the eye of college scouts.
“I told her, ‘With the way you strike the ball, you’re going to get looks. You’re going to get a lot of looks,’” Kleinecke said. “She just had to figure out if that’s what she wanted to do.”
Hendrickson’s love for the sport ultimately answered that question for her, but her passion for tennis influenced more than her college decision. It shaped some of her closest friendships.
While Hendrickson and Solis have built what Kleinecke describes as a “four-year marriage” as doubles partners, the two weren’t always so close. They joined the team their freshman year when Kleinecke was trying to increase program turnout so the Rangers could compete in tournaments. Hendrickson played doubles with another friend in their first match but moved into a pairing with Solis after her original partner quit.
“We like to laugh because we were so mean to each other in middle school,” Hendrickson said of her friendship with Solis, “and now we’re the closest people on the team.”
The pair put together a great start to their senior season with several tournament victories. Following a disappointing loss at the fall District 19-5A tournament, Hendrickson and Solis set a goal to win their first spring district match this year and to see where that win could take them.
They were supposed to get that chance next week, but the University Interscholastic League suspended competition indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether play resumes at any point for the 2020 season is out of the Rangers’ control, but Kleinecke, who is the executive director of the Texas Tennis Coaches Association and works closely with the UIL, believes that if the situation improves in the next couple months, the UIL could move forward with the season.
“It’s very obvious that the UIL wants to continue and play,” Kleinecke said. “Whether it’s going to happen, I don’t know, but they want to have it. There are plans being made to have district, regional and state. We just don’t know if they will fall into place.”
While Hendrickson hopes she and Solis can have a chance to play at the 19-5A tournament one last time, she’s excited to begin her college tennis career. She’s also hopeful that her Rudder program milestone can inspire her teammates and future Rangers to explore college options.
“I just think it’s really cool to start as a freshman, only learning from Coach Kleinecke, and be able to play in college,” Hendrickson said. “It’s weird to me because most people who go play in college anywhere have played longer than three and a half years, and I feel like I just started. It’s almost like, ‘What’s happening here?’ Hopefully it allows the team to see they can always do something if they set their mind to it.”
