For the Rudder softball team, Wednesday’s Senior Night was about getting to take their home field one last time.
At 8 p.m. at Lady Ranger Field, family and friends of Rudder’s five seniors — Kylee Shaffer, Madison Johnson, Gabby Garcia, Kiana Barrios and Angel Cumpian — lined the fences outside the stadium as the seniors walked through the gates and onto the field one last time led by head coach BJ Mendez with Beyoncé’s Run the World (Girls) playing on the loudspeaker.
“It means a lot,” Garcia said. “I wasn’t able to play with them because I got hurt, so my season got cut very short. I honestly wish I could get one more ground ball or hit, but this is making my day just to be on the field.”
Rudder’s season officially ended April 17 when the University Interscholastic League canceled all sanctioned events remaining in the 2019-20 school year due to coronavirus.
The UIL initially postponed events in March, and many hoped things would resume perhaps by May. The Lady Rangers, who stood at 5-15 overall and 0-1 in District 19-5A, were hoping to use the time off to rehabilitate and rest after suffering several injuries. They also were coming off their best stretch of the season, going 3-2 at the Lorena tournament with just 10 active players.
“You go into [spring] break and you think it’s just going to be an extra week off,” Mendez said. “Next thing you know it’s the whole school year and season. It’s very unfortunate and sad.”
But when the season was canceled, Mendez said his seniors took the news in stride and did what they’ve done all season — fight through adversity.
“They did a great job rolling with the punches,” Mendez said. “That’s just who they are. Adversity comes at them and they handle it head on. I’m excited to see where they’re going to go from here. I don’t expect anything less [than the best].”
The seniors entered the field side-by-side with their family and stood next to their jersey numbers written in the infield stretching from first base to third base. Their favorite memories, advice to younger players and lessons learned through the years were read throughout the stadium’s speaker. Some remembered team bus rides and game-defining plays, while others looked back on the friendships and thanked their family and coaches for their support.
Shaffer said she’ll miss looking in the stands and seeing her family cheering her on.
“My parents are my biggest supporters, so seeing them in the stands, it was a real family thing and having all my friends there,” Shaffer said. “I made so many friends growing up playing tournament ball and team ball. Softball has been my life for 13 years.”
Johnson said softball taught her that nothing is guaranteed, but being recognized along with her other teammates on Wednesday is something she’ll cherish.
“This will definitely give me closure,” Johnson said. “We didn’t know when our season was going to end, and they always tell you to not take things for granted, but we didn’t learn that lesson until this year.”
Cumpian, the team’s manager, played first base for Rudder before getting injured last year. Despite not being able to play this season, Cumpian said she loved watching her friends compete each game.
“[Lady Ranger Field] was home,” Cumpian said. “It was my comfort zone, and I could just play my heart out on the field.”
