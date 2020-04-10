Kylee Shaffer’s default mode is to charge ahead.
The senior second baseman on the Rudder softball team has an aggressive approach at the plate but has only struck out four times this season, because it’s difficult for opposing pitchers to blow — or sneak — a pitch past her.
“She doesn’t care how fast you pitch. She doesn’t care how slow you pitch. She’s always going to rip it down that left side,” Rudder head coach BJ Mendez said with a laugh. “It’s just one of those deals. It’s just the weirdest thing. I don’t really get it. I’m like, ‘Girl’s pitching 65 [mph], and you’re still pulling it down the line. Keep it fair.’”
With Rudder (5-15, 0-1 in 19-5A) needing a leadoff hitter this season, Shaffer was a natural choice. While Shaffer was apprehensive about the move up the lineup, she agreed and quickly took to the role.
Shaffer hit a team-best .350 before the University Interscholastic League suspended the season on March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also hit a home run and knocked in 10 runs, part of an uptick in power going back to her junior season when she hit her first homer.
Her fast-paced play style was on display then, too.
“I was waiting for so long to hit the ball over the fence,” Shaffer said. “I knew it was solid, but I didn’t think it was going over. Then I heard everybody yelling, and I thought, ‘That thing actually went over?’ I was so excited I sprinted the bases.”
It hasn’t quite been full steam ahead for Shaffer this season, though, as she played through tendonitis in her knee.
While she played in games, the knee issues forced Shaffer to step back and assess how she practiced. She had to scale back her participation in high-intensity drills to ease the burden on her knee, going against her natural inclination to make the most of every opportunity.
“I’m stubborn, so it took a lot for me to realize, ‘OK, Kylee, you actually have to calm down because you’re just going to make it worse if you don’t,” Shaffer said. “What [the trainers] were telling me was don’t completely rest because we want to make it stronger, but also don’t push yourself where it hurts so bad it’s always inflamed.”
Shaffer’s go-getter attitude, an asset on the field, also has made it difficult at times to deal with a season in limbo. As target dates for resuming practices and games continue moving backward — the UIL is now in a wait-and-see approach following Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order keeping Texas schools closed until at least May 4 — the prospect of returning at all grows dimmer every day.
Shaffer’s softball career will come to a close after the season, and she will attend Texas A&M in the fall. She thought about playing softball at a smaller school during her college decision process, but the draw to A&M, where many in her family went, was too strong.
“It’s definitely been very hard,” Shaffer said. “At first, it was like, ‘Oh, an extra week of spring break, I’ll actually do the work I was going to do last week. Then as time went on, it was canceled further and now we’re not even getting back to school until at least May. Definitely some tears were shed over it because it’s so hard to think that the last time I possibly played high school softball was the week before spring break. I wasn’t ready for it.”
