Texas A&M left-hander Dustin Saenz muscled through a rocky start, and the Aggie baseball team got a solid four-man effort from the bullpen for its first shutout of the season, a 4-0 victory over Houston Baptist on Tuesday night at Blue Bell Park.
The Huskies (2-7) loaded the bases twice in the first three innings and twice Saenz got out of the jam, tallying a combined four strikeouts with the bases full to keep down HBU.
“I liked [Saenz’s] toughness,” A&M coach Rob Childress said. “The guy is a junior and maybe as a freshman that thing comes unwound on him and he’s not able to get us off the field in each one of those innings. He showed a lot of resiliency and a lot of guts.”
The stops couldn’t have come at a better time as the Aggies (9-0) rallied in the bottom of each inning to build the bulk of their lead.
Huskie lefty Austin Spinney cooled hot-hitting A&M a bit, but the Aggies broke through with the bottom of its order in the second inning when eight-hole hitter and catcher Mikey Hoehner drove a one-out single into right field to score Zach DeLoach.
Sophomore Ty Coleman, making his third start of the season at second base, then hit an infield single to the left side, allowing Ray Alejo to score for a 2-0 lead.
Alejo, who reached on a walk in the second, doubled in the sixth and scored on a wild pitch with two outs that set the final score.
The bottom five of A&M’s batting order accounted for five of the team’s seven hits as the top four were a combined 2 for 15.
“Everyone is going to have their days where they’re not as hot,” said Alejo, who hit in the seven hole. “Hitting is not an easy thing, and as a team we always pick each other up. One through nine, we can all hit. We can all bunt. We can all hit home runs. It doesn’t matter. If somebody is having a bad day, the guy after him is going to pick him up. That’s what we preach every day is being an offense as a whole.”
Logan Sartori accounted for both of the Aggies’ other two hits and used his speed to put pressure on the HBU defense, scoring a run in the third when he stole third base and the throw careened into the A&M dugout.
Jake Nelson got the win on the mound after taking over for Saenz to start the fifth and throwing two perfect innings. Saenz finished with six strikeouts and gave up seven hits and two walks.
After Nelson’s two innings, Joseph Menefee, Trevor Werner, and Will Johnston each threw an inning to preserve the shutout. Werner, who started the Aggies’ first eight games at shortstop, struck out three and gave up two hits in a scoreless eighth.
“For the bullpen guys, it’s all about just finishing your inning, get out of there, and let the next guy have a clean inning, and that’s what we did all night,” Nelson said. “That was fantastic, and we get pitchers’ batting practice now after [the shutout].”
A&M will wrap its season-opening 10-game homestand with a game against Incarnate Word at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies will play in the Frisco College Baseball Classic starting at 7 p.m. Friday against Illinois.
