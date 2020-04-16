Sam Houston State’s athletic department announced it is using new logos Thursday.
The new look includes primary logos in orange and white that include “SH” with a four-clawed cat paw in the middle along with updated mascot logos.
Sam Houston partnered with SME Branding to create the new logos, a process that began in 2018.
Uniforms and other Bearkat sports clothing will have options for black or gray trim. The school will begin using the new logos during the 2020-21 school year as the Bearkats also begin a partnership with Under Armour.
