No longer than it took for the crack of the bat to resonate around Travis Field, the ball found itself nestled into the glove of Team Independence third baseman Troy Viola as the corner infielder dove to stop it. He popped up, fired the ball across the diamond and retired the runner at first base.
“You practice that on the ranch?” Team Liberty head coach Steve Hecht shouted at Viola from the third base dugout.
The broad-shouldered San Jose State senior shook his head and grinned, head lowered to the dirt in humility.
To most involved with the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational, Viola separated himself as the standout defensive player of the three-day showcase.
He also may have been the event’s most rested.
Unlike most of the players who quarantined themselves for a week in order to play in the tournament, Viola had not picked up a bat or a ball in over two months. Instead, he elected to make some money to pay for tuition by living on his uncle’s ranch in Klamath Falls, Oregon, and working at nearby Castel’s Southside, a gas station owned by family friends.
“I didn’t really [practice] for three months down there,” Viola said. “I did push ups, sit ups and I was running a little bit just to try and keep myself in shape, but other than that, I didn’t get any hacks and I wasn’t throwing at all.”
When the coronavirus pandemic prematurely shut down spring college sports during Viola’s senior season, he returned home to Bend, Oregon, with a lot of questions about his future.
“I was expecting a super exciting senior season at San Jose,” he said. “I worked my butt off and I would wake up at 4 a.m. every day for workouts and prepare myself to be better than every other person that I could.”
The pandemic ended that routine. Then his mother, a dental hygienist, was furloughed as shelter-in-place orders closed dentist offices across the state. In hopes that there would be the opportunity to return to San Jose State and play one more season, Viola worked out a deal with his uncle and family friends to stay on the ranch about 140 miles south, while making money working as an attendant at the full-service gas station.
“Whatever comes with being a gas station worker, that’s what I do,” Viola said. “I’ve learned a lot and I’ve been enjoying my time on the ranch with my uncle.”
After his daily duties pumping gas at the station end, he returns to the ranch to help with some excavation projects. He was about to learn how to move irrigation piping when he received a direct message on social media from the organizers of the CSBI, asking if he was interested in getting back on the baseball diamond. Viola said he didn’t need to be asked twice.
Most of the more than 80 baseball players in the CSBI had adhered to a strict individual workout to keep arms loose and timing locked in at the plate. Viola said he trusted his instincts on the field to see him through the tournament.
“I know what I’ve got,” Viola said. “I know it’s not going to leave me. If I just keep my body in shape, I’ll be able to pick it up real quick if I need to.”
The 6-foot-2, 202-pound infielder made his first impression with the CSBI coaches when he took twice as many groundballs as any other infielder participating in the week’s first practice late Tuesday night. He and San Jose State teammate Ruben Ibarra were among the last players to leave Travis Field.
“I know he’s committed to this game more than he is taking care of himself,” Ibarra said with a chuckle. “I told him, ‘You ready to go?’ And he said, ‘I don’t care. I’ll sleep in the car if it means I get to play baseball.’”
The first “Ohhhh!” Viola drew from his dugout didn’t even happen during live play. As Independence’s infield tossed the ball around the horn after recording an out, Viola jumped and snagged an errant throw barehanded. He then began making solid plays that counted and capped his three days of consistency in the field by making a sliding backhand stop and diving head first to third to beat a runner to the bag.
“He’s probably the best defensive third baseman I’ve seen in my college career,” Independence teammate and Central Connecticut outfielder Chris Kanios said.
Viola had a chance to enjoy a bit of Aggieland this week. Before he arrived at the College Station Hilton hotel, the quarantine headquarters for the tournament, he drove past Kyle Field. Growing up as a baseball player and high school quarterback, Viola idolized former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel.
“I was super excited to come out here, because I have never been in Texas,” Viola said. “Just being able to come out here and even drive past A&M’s stadium where [Manziel] played — I had a smile from ear to ear.”
With the money he’s saved over the summer, Viola will pay tuition to play for one more season — his second senior year granted by the NCAA after spring seasons were shortened by COVID-19. He hopes one day to play in the major leagues like his hero Derek Jeter.
Despite his Independence losing in Saturday’s semifinal, Viola said he wouldn’t trade the experience of the CSBI for anything. But until he can return to the diamond again, it’s back to the ranch.
“There’s nothing like getting to play baseball, especially in a time like this when no baseball is happening in the whole entire country,” Viola said. “Being one of the 90 guys they invited to come out here, it’s absolutely worth the experience [getting] to play the game I love for a weekend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.