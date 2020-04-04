Only three other Bryan girls soccer players on the 20-play team have the varsity experience Sarah Gregory has. Through her 14 years in soccer, and her four years on varsity for the Lady Vikings, Gregory has become a role model for the program and younger players who want to follow in her footsteps.
Gregory started playing soccer when she was 4-years-old after her cousin introduced her to the sport. Gregory liked being surrounded by a team and the rush each game gave her, which prompted her to continue playing in school and on a club team.
Before entering high school, Gregory was a midfielder but soon realized that if she wanted to have any playing time as a freshman on varsity, she had to change positions. Bryan head coach Chris Gibson had seniors who filled up the midfield and gave Gregory the option to switch to a defender spot with more playing time. Gregory switched and played as a defender for two years before moving up to a center midfielder in her final two years.
“She was a little apprehensive at first, but she said she would try it,” Gibson said. “And so I just threw her out there. She became really good at it. It was kind of second nature for her, so over her freshman year, she played defender the whole year. She’s coachable. She takes it. She understands what’s best for the team, and she’s a great team player.”
Gregory’s ability to adapt to her team’s needs make her a good leader to other players, Gibson said. Now as a captain on the team, Gregory said she feels a strong responsibility to be a role model for the underclassman, and that includes reducing the amount of drama on the team.
“I would say that whatever happens on the field stays on the field,” Gregory said. “There might be something that happens and you have to be told something, but once you’re off the field, that was the game, so put it behind you now. Then you work together to fix whatever happened. [Coach] taught me that. He would always tell us that whatever happens we need to move on from it, because it’s not going to help to be angry or hold grudges.”
The Lady Vikings were following that mentality this season. Bryan had a 9-12 overall record and 7-7 in District 14-6A before the season was put on hold until at least May 4 due to the coronavirus. Gregory said the team was bonding well this season and it showed on the field, even through its losses.
Gregory said she wanted to give it her all during her last year in high school and so far has racked up better numbers in 16 games than her previous years on varsity. She has recorded one goal and five assists this season — she began the year with one goal and three assists over her first three seasons.
Gregory plans to attend Blinn before transferring to Texas A&M and majoring in kinesiology. She wants to become a physical therapist and said her decision was affected by her own experience as an athlete.
“I want to be able to help people who have injuries and get back to what they love doing,” she said. “I know that I’ve had amazing trainers that have helped me get better when I have my injuries.”
Gregory wants to concentrate more on school and her future career in college, so she won’t continue playing soccer after this season. But for now, she is focused on finishing out her senior year and staying in shape while in quarantine. Gregory said she has been lifting weights, running and doing different workouts at home with her brother, a freshman band member at Bryan, but said she hasn’t gotten used to having an open schedule during the spring.
“I feel like I shouldn’t be doing something,” Gregory joked.
One thing that is keeping Gregory busy is her biweekly Zoom meetings with the team. During the meetings, Gibson will play card games with teammates and answer any questions they have in hopes of maintaining a family-like atmosphere and keeping the team connected.
“This was just kind of a way to support each other and get on there and just see each other’s faces and laugh and smile,” Gibson said. “I know they have the ability to do that on their own, but this was a way to do it as a whole team ... just to keep their nerves and anxiety down, keep them focused and relaxed as much as possible.”
