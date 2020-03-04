The scuffling Texas A&M baseball team had some wobbly moments Tuesday night on the heels of a staggering weekend, but freshman pinch-hitter Zane Schmidt gave the Aggies a much needed boost.
Schmidt’s walk-off, bases-loaded single gave A&M a 5-4 victory over the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at Blue Bell Park.
The 24th-ranked Aggies (11-3), coming off three straight losses at the Frisco Classic, scored three runs in the first inning and looked like the team that won 10 straight at home to open the season by smashing the ball all over the park. But the pesky Islanders (6-7) bounced back for a 4-3 lead after three innings, and it was a nail-biter until Schmidt made the Islanders pay for hitting the leadoff batter with a pitch in the ninth.
The left-handed hitting Schmidt smashed a full-count pitch just inside third base. It was the sixth fastball he’d seen.
“I got a 2-0 count off the bat, which allowed me to see a couple pitches,” Schmidt said. “Eventually, it was a full-count fastball away, and I just took it the other way.”
It was only the 25th at-bat for Schmidt, who was told before the inning that he would hit if A&M reached the fifth batter of the inning.
“At first I was fine [in the batter’s box],” Schmidt said. “Then once it got to 3-1 and everyone gets pretty loud in here, your knees start shaking a little bit, but it’s a great feeling to have.”
Schmidt was mobbed by his teammates after rounding first in A&M’s first walk-off victory of the season.
“I think it’s incredibly important, especially with the weekend that we had,” A&M coach Rob Childress said.
A&M was snake-bitten in two close games in Frisco. The Aggies lost the opener 1-0 to Illinois, which scored in the eighth. They also fell 8-5 on Sunday to Oklahoma State, which broke a 5-5 tie in the ninth.
A&M flirted with a third heartbreaking loss Tuesday.
“It was so much more important for us to play a game like this and come out on the winning side than it was to come out and have a feel-good, runaway win,” Childress said. “Having that stress and pressure of playing in a tight game again like we did this past weekend and to come out on the winning side was huge.”
A&M improved to 12-0 against A&M-Corpus Christi, which is picked to finish sixth in the Southland Conference. But the Islanders showed why they had won five of six that included a victory over Missouri.
After taking a 4-3 lead in the third, the Islanders had a runner thrown out trying to steal third and another thrown out at the plate trying to score on a single. They also left runners in scoring position in the fourth, seventh and ninth innings.
A&M was shut out by A&M-Corpus Christi’s bullpen for 4 2/3 innings until Hunter Coleman tied the game with a two-out RBI single in the seventh. A&M failed to take the lead as Coleman later was thrown out at the plate on Ray Alejo’s single with right fielder Itchy Burts making a great throw home.
A&M won it in the ninth by putting pressure on the Islanders. Zach DeLoach was hit by a pitch, and Logan Sartori laid down a sacrifice bunt that catcher Drake Osborn short-armed to first base after considering trying to retire DeLoach at second for A&M-Corpus Christi’s lone error. A&M then opted to have pinch-hitter Ty Coleman twice square around to bunt only to have him pull the bat back both times and foul off pitches with all the infielders in motion. Ty Coleman was able to sacrifice bunt the 0-2 pitch. A&M-Corpus Christi intentionally walked Hunter Coleman, and Schmidt did the rest.
“The last thing you want to do in that situation is strike out,” Schmidt said. “You’ve got to at least put the ball in play, put the bat on the ball. Whether it was going to be a ball off the plate or right over the middle, I knew I was planning on swinging.”
A&M, which had only nine hits in the Frisco Classic, had five in the first inning with Hunter Coleman and Alejo each driving in runs on 0-2 pitches. A&M-Corpus Christi right-hander Thomas Hayden got in trouble for being too hittable, throwing 20 of his first 24 pitches for strikes. The next two Islander pitchers — Jamie Ramirez and Daniel Nelson — each threw two scoreless innings with much better velocity and location.
The Islanders’ Tristan Welch led off the second with the team’s fourth homer of the season. A two-out error by Aggie shortstop Trevor Werner allowed a run to score, and Burts, who was 3 for 3, followed with an RBI single to tie the game.
•
NOTES — A&M sophomore left-hander Jonathan Childress started but lasted only 1 2/3 innings, allowing his first runs of the season. He threw only 32 pitches. “His stuff was not very crisp tonight,” said Rob Childress (no relation). “And give their hitters credit. In the second and even in the first, they barreled everything up. Maybe pushing him up a day and not keeping him in a seven-day stretch was something he’s not ready for.” ... Freshman right-hander Werner moved from shortstop to pitcher in the eighth and retired the first two batters with ease before being lifted. “His arm’s a little tight, and we weren’t going to risk it,” Rob Childress said. The preliminary report from the trainer was Werner will be OK, Childress said. ... After struggling at the plate at Frisco, A&M went 5 for 11 with runners in scoring position and 7 for 13 with two outs. ... A&M junior left-hander Dustin Saenz pitched 4 2/3 innings in relief of Jonathan Childress, allowing six hits but only one run. ... A&M-Corpus Christi junior right-hander Henry Bird (0-2) pitched 1 2/3 innings and took the loss. He played for the Brazos Valley Bombers last summer. ... A&M will host Abilene Christian at Blue Bell Park at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
