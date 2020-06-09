Season-ticket holders can renew their tickets for Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball through June 30, A&M announced Tuesday.
Ticket holders can renew their seats by logging into their account at 12thManFoundation.com and completing the renewal application. For assistance or more information, call 1-888-992-4443.
Season tickets start at $115 and women’s at $107.
