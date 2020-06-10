Season tickets for Texas A&M’s 10 home soccer games are available through the 12th Man Foundation starting at $60. Annual contributions are required for some seats. For more information or to buy or renew tickets, call 1-888-992-4443 or visit www.12thMan.com/tickets online.
Season tickets for Texas A&M soccer on sale
- Eagle Staff Report
-
-
- 0
TRENDING NOW
-
Texas A&M lays out guidelines for return to sports beginning Tuesday
-
The Eagle's 2010s All-Decade High School Baseball Team
-
College Station's Scott Holder named Brazos Valley's high school baseball coach of decade
-
Isolation ends for players in upcoming college baseball tournament
-
Six local players ready for Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational
Latest Local Offers
A + rated BBBVoted!Best Home Renovation Company Kitchens, Baths, Additions. Outsid improveme…
A1 ALL BRIGHT PAINTING 37 years exper. Painting, Drywall, Remodeling, Carpentry, Insured. Cr…
LONE STAR IRRIGATION Repair & Maintenance 979-820-3574
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.