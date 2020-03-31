The Southeastern Conference has canceled its annual spring meetings in Destin, Florida, due to COVID-19 concerns, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced Tuesday. This year's meetings were scheduled for the last week of May.
The SEC's spring meetings are held to shape rules, regulations and strategy for the conference. They bring together the league's university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, student-athletes, senior administrators, faculty athletics representatives, communications directors and head coaches in the sports of football, men's basketball and women's basketball.
"The SEC Spring Meetings represent one of our Conference's great traditions and provide an opportunity to celebrate the past year, plan for the future and focus on our mission to serve people through our universities," Sankey said in a statement. "We regret this year's event will not be held as planned, but we know cancellation is appropriate in the light of supporting safety and well-being during this unprecedented public health crisis."
The SEC is looking into alternate methods to hold meetings integral to conference operations and is also exploring options to recognize award winners slated to be honored at the event.
"We are currently exploring ways to conduct as many of the planned meetings in an alternate format and time," Sankey said. "We will be intentional to celebrate all of the remarkable individuals who would otherwise have been honored at our annual SEC Awards Dinner."
