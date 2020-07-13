Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey said the league will wait until late July to make any decisions on the fall season after a day-long meeting Monday with conference athletic directors in Birmingham, Alabama.
“It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis,” Sankey said in a statement. “In the coming weeks we will continue to meet regularly with campus leaders via videoconferences and gather relevant information while guided by medical advisors. We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us.”
Monday’s meeting, which lasted approximately eight hours, was the first in-person meeting of SEC staffers and athletic directors since the SEC men’s basketball tournament in March.
“It’s a very serious tone right now,” A&M athletic director Ross Bjork told The Eagle. “I wouldn’t say it’s positive one way. I wouldn’t say it’s negative the other way. I would say it was serious. We are practitioners in the world of college athletics. We’re not health experts. We’re not doctors. We’re trying to get as much data and as much information on the table and we’re dealing with the health and safety of the people we’re charged of taking care of. It’s a very serious conversation, but also, people are trying to find a pathway forward.”
The conversation revolved around issues that will help in the decision-making process for what to do with fall sports, including scheduling options and game management best practices for healthy competition, the release said.
Sankey declined to provide exactly which metrics they are monitoring regarding the spread of COVID-19 while speaking on the Paul Finebaum Show after the meeting. However, Sankey cited the ability for hospitals to manage patients with the novel coronavirus.
“The public health trends are not what we had hoped, not what we were seeing in May and in June,” Sankey told Finebaum. “There has to be more intent and more focus on heeding the guidance that has been provided on distancing and gathering, on facemasks, breathing masks, on hand sanitization.”
Thursday, the Big Ten Conference announced it will play a conference-only schedule for fall sports. The Pac-12 did the same on Friday. The Pac-12’s move resulted in the cancellation of Texas A&M’s game against Colorado on Sept. 19. Bjork said the majority of college football is focused on safe return-to-play protocols over finding replacement games, at the moment.
“No one is making commitments right now,” Bjork said. “Everybody’s keeping the options open to see where everything goes in the next couple of weeks. We know what games might be available. We know what programs are looking for games. Like I said, finding opponents won’t be the hard part. It’s this obstacle of the virus.”
The Aggies still have nonconference games scheduled against Abilene Christian on Sept. 5, North Texas on Sept. 12 and Fresno State on Oct. 10.
Bjork said it is still premature to discuss what a conference-only format would look like for the SEC, as they are still weighing multiple scenarios for the fall. Uniformity among programs in testing measures and fairly quarantining positive cases is a fixable dilemma, Bjork said.
“You’ve got to really look at why would you make that decision?” Bjork said of the conference-only model. “Is it testing protocol? To me, we can solve that. We can figure out the testing protocol at the FBS college football level. We can work with our FCS partners.”
“If I can play at South Carolina, why can’t I play North Texas?” he continued.
While Bjork traveled to Birmingham on Monday, the Aggie football program started mandatory workouts. The activity consisted of weight training and conditioning only, the difference being the presence of coaches.
Players went through another round of testing last week, as more returned to College Station, Bjork said, resulting in “a few more” positive cases. A&M has declined to release student-athlete testing data, citing privacy laws.
“Our student-athletes, they are learning,” Bjork said. “They are understanding the seriousness of this, so I think everyone is handling this well. Asymptomatic continues to be the trend, with a few mild symptoms among our student-athletes, but it shows our plan is working.”
