Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey expressed concern for the fall football season Saturday during an interview on ESPN’s Marty & McGee radio show.
“We put a medical advisory group together in early April with the question, ‘What do we have to do to get back to activity?’; and they’ve been a big part of the conversation,” Sankey said. “But the direct reality is not good, and the notion that we’ve politicized medical guidance of distancing, and breathing masks, and hand sanitization, ventilation of being outside, being careful where you are in buildings. There’s some clear advice about — you can’t mitigate and eliminate every risk, but how do you minimize the risk?”
The SEC basically has been on hold since it canceled the men’s basketball tournament on March 12 because of the coronavirus. The SEC allowed voluntary workouts on June 8. The NCAA decided last month football coaches could begin interacting with players on Monday with training camp starting Aug. 7 or a few days earlier for teams playing in Week 0. But some programs have had to halt voluntary workouts because of COVID-19 and for those who are scheduled to open the season Sept. 5 there’s only 55 days to get ready.
“We are running out of time to correct and get things right, and as a society we owe it to each other to be as healthy as we can be,” Sankey said.
Sankey and the SEC’s athletic directors will meet Monday in Birmingham to discuss their options for the upcoming season as coronavirus cases climb or remain high in many parts of the country, including Texas and the South.
The Big Ten Conference on Thursday became the first Power Five Conference to decide to play only conference games in fall sports and the Pac-12 Conference did the same a day later. The Atlantic Coast Conference is expected to do the same. Sankey repeated the league’s stance during Saturday’s radio show which is that a decision will be made later this month. Missouri AD Jim Sterk said the league’s ADs have talked about the possibility of playing only conference games.
Sankey cited a conversation he had with a biostatistician who advised him to take his time on making any decision because there will be new information daily.
“That literally is playing out in front of us every day,” Sankey said. “That’s why I don’t feel any pressure because of somebody else’s decisions. We’re trying to make the right decisions for us, for the Southeastern Conference. It does have an impact because I’ve said publicly we’re all linked nationally, so when other people make decisions, there’s an impact, but also we’re going to look at our situation and make a decision that’s appropriate for the Southeastern Conference and most importantly for the health of our student-athletes.”
Sankey after the interview tweeted that “the direct reality is not good,” adding that “I want to provide the opportunity for college athletics to be part of the fall, but we need to all consider our behavior to make possible what right now appears very difficult.”
The Big Ten and Pac-12 decision not to play nonconference games has cost the SEC only two games — Alabama vs. Southern California on Sept. 5 in Arlington and Colorado at Texas A&M on Sept. 19. A&M AD Ross Bjork said the Aggies will work on finding an opponent for that weekend.
“[But] finding available opponents for Texas A&M to play football in 2020 is not the biggest challenge,” Bjork said. “Playing in the safest environment possible remains the obstacle and we are focused not the health and safety of our student-athletes.”
A&M is scheduled to open the season Sept. 5 against Abilene Christian followed by North Texas on Sept. 12 with both games at Kyle Field. A&M is scheduled to begin SEC play Sept. 26 against Arkansas at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. A&M’s last nonconference game is Fresno State on Oct. 10 at Kyle Field.
ACU is an FCS team that competes in the Southland Conference. North Texas competes in Conference USA and Fresno States is in the Mountain West Conference. Conference USA and the Mountain West Conference along with the American Athletic Conference, Mid-American Conference and Sun Belt Conference make up the Group of Five conferences whose teams use nonconference matchups against Power Five Conference teams for much-needed revenue for the athletic budget. Texas A&M is the lone Power Five Conference team that North Texas and Fresno State have scheduled this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.