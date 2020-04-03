The Southeastern Conference has extended the suspension on in-person athletic activities to May 31.
The conference had banned in-person meetings and practices through April 15 in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The conference on Friday also allowed teams to provide four hours of video review per week that does not involve physical activity per an NCAA rule waiver. It increases the weekly amount for a student-athlete from the maximum of two hours per week.
Earlier this week, Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said it’s still too early to say how the hiatus in athletics will affect the football season.
“To be talking about something that is still five months away to me is way too premature,” Bjork said on a teleconference. “We do not have enough data. We don’t know what the peak of all this is.”
A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher said players need to be on the field practicing by July to avoid possibly delaying the season.
