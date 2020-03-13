Texas A&M’s Ross Bjork joked that somewhere buried in an office is an instruction manual for athletic directors containing detailed information on how to handle a global pandemic that shuts down all levels of sports worldwide.
The Aggies’ first-year AD laughed as he said he hasn’t found it yet, but his conference did offer some guidance Friday.
The SEC extended its suspension of games to April 15 and included all team and individual practices and other team-related gatherings. Also Friday, the NCAA restricted all in-person recruiting, including official and unofficial visits.
The announcements leave open the possibility that A&M and the SEC will resume playing spring sports sometime in the near future even with the NCAA having canceled those sports’ national tournaments.
“I do believe we need to get back to playing games, but that’s not the most important thing right now,” Bjork said. “Health and safety is way more important. What the [conference] championships look like, is [the season] scaled down? I hope there is a window for that, but I know we don’t know where this thing is going yet.”
In Aggieland, student-athletes will have the choice to stay in College Station or return home while the pause in play is in effect. Essential services will remain available to student-athletes, including food and healthcare, Bjork said.
“Some athletes will want to be here,” Bjork said. “If they feel this is the safest place, they will be here. We’re not making anything mandatory. We’re not making anything optional. It’s case-by-case.”
But in an effort to resist the spread of disease throughout the community, athletic facilities will be shuttered to athletes.
“If they want to do that on their own, they can organize it,” Bjork said. “We can’t be there. It can’t be at our facilities, but we’re going to have that. Somebody on the tennis team is going to want to go hit tennis balls somewhere. We’re not going to really be able to stop that, but we can’t participate. We can’t have coaches there.”
The new restrictions also will delay the start of spring football practice, which was slated to begin March 23. In fact, the national college football calendar will have to be adjusted as a recruiting evaluation period was scheduled to begin April 15 after the conclusion of spring practice.
“If we’re off until April 15, where would you fit in evaluations?” Bjork said. “Where would you fit in spring practice? It’s probably too early to tell right now. One of the things we’re going to have to look at is is there going to some more skill instruction. If you don’t have spring practice, what happens over the summer? Right now, we’re just on hold.”
All A&M student-athletes who return to campus will be asked to check in with their program’s training staff to evaluate any need to test for the coronavirus, Bjork said.
Should the NCAA and SEC decide to cancel the entire spring athletics schedule, the NCAA paved the way for student-athletes involved potentially to recover some of that missed playing time. On Friday, the NCAA agreed that eligibility relief was appropriate for these athletes but will discuss at a later date how those details fit into the current rules, such as scholarship allotment and roster management, the organization said in a press release.
Bjork said he was in favor of granting more eligibility for athletes but hopes it will be for athletes of all academic years and bring winter sport athletes into the discussion.
“That’s a positive development,” he said. “If it impacts a freshman, then it needs to impact all student-athletes. My questions are those sports that just ended that were playing a championship, like indoor track — does indoor track get a year back because they missed just one meet? I don’t know that answer yet.”
Ultimately, the work the SEC has done to make policy on the fly over the last 48 hours has met Bjork’s approval and then some.
“That’s been really, really great to see from our commissioner,” Bjork said. “Nationally, he’s kind of led the charge in a lot of these efforts to just be thoughtful, be mindful and be organized. That’s one thing I’ve tried to do myself is to be organized and be informed.”
Still, he said communication between the NCAA and conferences before making the decision to cancel all spring national tournaments could have been improved.
“These things are happening fast,” Bjork said. “You can’t really fault anyone, but I wish there was a constant dialogue and I think that’s been missing in this. As a conference, we wish there would have been more time given, but now that you’re seeing this action today with a lot more states going to states of emergency ... it’s hard to second guess.”
