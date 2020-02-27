Half of the nation’s top 10 men’s and women’s track and field teams will be competing at the Southeastern Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships at Texas A&M’s Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium on Friday and Saturday.
The women’s field is led by top-ranked LSU along with No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Arkansas, No. 5 A&M, No. 6 Kentucky, No. 11 Florida, No. 17 Alabama and No. 20 Ole Miss. LSU also tops the men’s field with the second-ranked Tigers followed by No. 3 Florida, No. 6 Georgia, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 13 A&M, No. 19 Kentucky and No. 23 Alabama. The field is littered with All-Americans.
“Track is one of those sports where it’s about individual performances, and at the end of that thing somebody adds up the points,” A&M head coach Pat Henry said. “It’s like the Olympics where it’s about the individual, and then it comes down to who wins the most gold medals. The same is true here. It’s about everybody getting on the track, doing their best, and then somebody’s going to add up that score at the end. For us, my goal is to see each of our athletes have a good day. It’s a time for them to relax, have fun, be serious and reach their potential at this point.”
A&M is led by 800-meter specialist Devin Dixon, who is 10-0 in SEC meets in his specialty, claiming his first title at the 2017 outdoor meet. Dixon enters the meet with the second-fastest time at 1 minute, 47.88 seconds, trailing only teammate Carlton Orange (1:47.62).
“I know to focus on running and competing, then everything else will fall into place,” Dixon said.
He’ll get an extra boost by running at home.
“It’s the home of the 12th Man. Our crowd is always going to be there waiting for us to do great things and succeed,” Dixon said.
Gilliam Indoor Stadium, which opened in 2009, is a favorite of athletes and fans.
“We always have a good crowd,” Henry said. “Anybody who has been to this venue during a championship run knows that it’s one of the best venues that we have on this campus. When it gets going and we have 5,000 people in that building, there’s been times you couldn’t hear yourself. That’s a great environment to be in.”
The meet will open with multi-events at 11:15 a.m. Friday followed by field events at 4:30 p.m. and running events at 5:15 p.m. It will continue at 10 a.m. Saturday with multi-events followed by field events at 1:15 p.m. and running finals at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.