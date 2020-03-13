The Southeastern Conference has suspended all athletic activities for member schools until April 15 amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus, making an announcement Friday afternoon.
That includes spring football practices and recruiting in all sports. Texas A&M was scheduled to begin spring football on March 23.
The league had previously announced it had suspended all sports until March 30.
The updated suspension will begin at the end of the day on Friday and teams must conclude meetings on Monday by 5 p.m. The updated suspension includes all organized team activities, including competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings.
SEC schools can continue to provide their student-athletes with essential needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.
