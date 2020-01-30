BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference schools each received more than $44.6 million in total revenue distributed by the league, a seven-figure increase from the previous fiscal year.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday the league handed out just over $651.0 million of total revenue among the 14 members for the 2018-19 fiscal year, which ended August 31, 2019. That’s up from $627.1 million total and $43.1 million per school in 2017-18. It includes $624.2 million distributed from the conference office, as well as $26.8 million schools kept to offset travel and other related bowl expenses.
