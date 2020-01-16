A&M Consolidated boys soccer coach Jarrod Southern paces the Tiger sideline, pointing at players, yelling out encouragement and instructions.
The extra noise and activity is part of the job as the defending District 19-5A champions work to replace 13 seniors, including all-district players. Southern is hoping as the season progresses he won’t have to be as active on the sideline. What he sees in the team’s workouts gives him hope.
“During practice we have been phenomenal,” said Southern, who is in his second season as head coach. “There are days in practice where I just stand on the side of the field, fold my arms and smile, because it’s just back and forth, incredible, the intensity and quality, movement and how fast we can play the ball, and that has been lacking in games. Other teams it’s the other way around. They don’t practice so well and play well.”
After a slow start against some quality opponents, Southern is not sure his team will be able to match last season’s 16-4-1 overall record and 12-1-1 league mark, but the goal is to defend the district title. Southern says there is no reason the Tigers can’t repeat considering their balance led by a quality senior class that includes forward Garrett Pany and midfielders Oscar Martinez, Trey Gage and Jeremy Mwarabu. All but Mwarabu, who made varsity his sophomore season, have been on the varsity team since they were freshmen.
“They are tidy players on the ball. Off the ball they communicate well, so they are really instrumental,” Southern said. “Trey is so incredibly gifted with the ball at his feet, Garrett with how strong and physical he is and his never say die attitude, and Oscar, who can operate in many different positions and different systems, are all difficult to cover.”
The four are a huge reason the Tigers can play the style of soccer Southern demands, which is ball possession no matter where on the field.
“We just want to control possession and move the ball through the phases as quick and rotate positions, make it difficult for opposition to track runs,” Southern said. “I’ve been preaching to them to be brave, play brave, but I also want them to be pragmatic, so sometimes that means play it out from the back and sometime you have to knock it into the channels.”
Consol’s senior class also includes Ricky Avila, who is taking over for all-district goalkeeper Noah Smith. Southern says he is confident in Avila but believes he needs to gain more match experience to reach his potential.
“Ricky is great in practice, like the other players, makes all kind of phenomenal saves, but in a game he tends to shy away and get a little bit nervous,” Southern said. “But I have faith he will be OK. He just needs a clean sheet.”
The anticipated return of defender Cisco Alvarez could help toward that goal. Alvarez has been out with a foot injury but is expected back in two to three more weeks.
The Tigers are young in the back, sometimes fielding three freshmen. Freshman Mason Crites is being counted on at center back, while classmates Bryce Marianno and Alex Macias also are learning on the job as they help fill the void of the huge graduating class of 2019.
If the Tigers are to repeat as district champs, it won’t come easy. Magnolia West has proven to be a perennial power, and Katy Paetow is returning its entire roster from a playoff team. College Station also has shown improvement early this season.
Despite their regular season success last year, the Tigers dropped their opening playoff game against Willis 4-3. The disappointment has spurred on what Southern called a great offseason.
“This group is an amazing group of young men that hold each other accountable each and every day at practice, and that’s been going on since postseason last year before we broke for the summer,” Southern said. “That comes from our senior leaders. They’re first to show up, last to leave and have such a great work ethic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.