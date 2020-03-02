LOS CABOS, Mexico — The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot 2-over par 286 and is tied for eighth after the first round of the Cabo Collegiate on Sunday at the Cabo del Sol Ocean Course.
No. 14 Arizona, No. 25 Oklahoma State and No. 13 Baylor are tied for first at 6-under 278.
A&M freshman Jimmy Lee carded 1-under 70 and sits in a tie for 15th. Junior Walker Lee and freshman William Paysse are tied for 25th at even par 71, and sophomore Sam Bennett is tied for 54th at 3-over 74. Senior Dan Erickson is tied for 65th at 5-over 76.
A&M will tee off the second round at 10 a.m. Monday alongside golfers from Alabama, Stanford and Houston.
