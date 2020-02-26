MONTGOMERY — Bryce Smith took aim and let the ball fly, swishing it through the net. Then he did it again.
And again.
And again.
And the A&M Consolidated senior shooting guard did it once more over a 5-for-5 stretch from behind the arc in the last three minutes of the first half against Tomball, capping it with a trey that went around the rim and through the net for a 22-point lead. From there the Tigers raced to a 79-54 win in a Class 5A bi-district playoff game Tuesday at Montgomery High School.
District 19-5A co-champion Consol (24-8) will face 18-5A winner Hutto in the area round at 7 p.m. Friday at Rockdale.
Smith finished with seven 3-pointers for 21 points, and his outburst at the end of the second quarter helped the Tigers extend their lead to 43-21.
The Cougars (16-14) packed the paint with a 3-2 zone defense for most of the first half, daring Consol to shoot it from deep. Tomball remained disciplined in its game plan even after Smith’s third trey in a row, only getting a man on him on his last two.
“We ran the same play five, six times in a row,” Smith said, “and that surprised us, but we knew they were going to play zone, so I had to be ready to shoot. It felt nice. I’ve been waiting for it to pop. The coaches have been telling me it’s going to pop. My teammates have been trusting in me, and it finally popped. Hopefully it will continue into the next round and we’ll keep playing.”
Consol’s lead was too much for Tomball to overcome, even during a chippy third quarter in which the Cougars outscored the Tigers 22-12. Tomball junior Taylor Briggs hit a fadeaway jumper to cut the Tigers’ lead to 55-45 at the start of the fourth quarter, but Consol responded with a 9-2 run to grab the momentum back, highlighted by Smith’s final 3-pointer.
After starting the run with a floater, Consol senior Nate Floyd found teammates for two of his game-high nine assists. The first came on Smith’s trey and the second came via a steal and outlet pass to senior Jaylen Harrison. Floyd added 16 points and three steals.
Harrison piled on from there, scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter. His last bucket came off another assist from Floyd with under two minutes left to extend the lead to 75-52. Harrison finished with a game-high 26 points.
“All teams are destined to make a run, and it’s about knowing how to weather the storm,” Consol head coach Andrew Daily said. “We were able to pick back up defensively and offensively in the fourth quarter. I think the guys did a great job handling what was taking place with the other team and not being rattled.”
Most of the Tigers’ fourth-quarter points came in the paint, thanks in part to their 10 3-pointers loosening up Tomball’s previously stout interior defense. Tomball’s Jesse Fuller made it difficult for Consol to get much going inside early as the 6-4 freshman had six blocks and six rebounds. Fuller formed a solid 1-2 punch down low with Pryce Burns, who led Tomball with 15 points.
The Tigers made up for it by putting up more shots. Consol held a 20-7 advantage in turnovers and was 29 of 64 from the field compared to 19 of 42 for Tomball.
“It’s a positive for us being able to play inside as well as outside,” Daily said. “That’s something that you have to have when it gets down to one game at a time in the playoffs.”
•
NOTES — It was the first playoff victory with the Tigers for Daily, who is in his first season at the helm for Consol. “It’s humbling,” Daily said. “I’m thankful for the chance to be here, but the success we’re having is not just on my shoulders. It’s a great coaching staff that came together this season, and for the kids to buy in and work hard and come together is a blessing.”
Consol 79, Tomball 54
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, points.)
TOMBALL (16-14) — Taylor Briggs 5 2-2 14, Tyler Frey 1 1-3 3, Pryce Burns 4 7-11 15, Justin Sheldon 1 2-2 5, David Gibbons 1 0-0 2, Jesse Fuller 1 0-0 2, Jayden Grey 5 0-3 11, Travis Bates 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 19-42 12-21 54.
CONSOL (24-8) — Reece Peel 1 2-2 4, Jaylen Harrison 12 1-3 26, Nate Floyd 3 8-11 16, Anaiah Daily 1 0-0 2, Bryce Smith 7 0-0 21, Nathan Edwards 2 0-0 4, Makel Williams 2 0-0 4, Ja’Mikel Moore 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 29-64 11-16 79.
Tomball 7 14 22 11 — 54
A&M Consolidated 16 27 12 24 — 79
FG%: Tomball 45.2%; Consol 45.3%
FT%: Tomball 57.1%; Consol 68.8%
3-pointers: Tomball 4 (Briggs 2, Sheldon, Grey); Consol 10 (Smith 7, Floyd 2, Harrison)
Rebounds: Tomball 32; Consol 32
Turnovers: Tomball 20; Consol 7
Next: Consol vs. Hutto, 5A area playoffs, 7 p.m. Friday at Rockdale
