The No. 14 Thorndale boys basketball team topped Snook 46-42 in the Class 2A bi-distict round on Monday.
Sidney Mack led Snook with 13 points and James Young III followed close behind with 11. Qwan Young and Ma’Darius Hamilton both contributed seven points, while Jermaine Kearney rounded out the Bluejays’ scoring with four.
Thorndale will play the winner of La Pryer and Junction in the area round.
Thorndale 46, Snook 42
SNOOK — Sidney Mack 13, James Young III 11, Qwan Young 7, Ma’Darius Hamilton 7, Jermaine Kearney 4.
Thorndale 15 7 11 13 — 46
Snook 9 12 9 12 — 42
