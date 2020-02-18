CAMERON — Jaycie Brisco scored 17 points to lead the 16th-ranked Snook girls basketball team to a 56-24 victory over Granger in Class 2A bi-district play Monday night.
Riley Green added 10 points for Snook (31-5, 10-0 in 26-2A), which advances to play the Mason-Sabinal winner.
Snook 56, Granger 24
GRANGER (9-20, 5-7 in 25-2A) — Amaya Simien 4, Faith Scruggs 9, Audrey Messex 3, Carsyn Bilbrey 2, Macey Lopez 2, Alexi Wade 1, Ja’niya Deere 3.
SNOOK (31-5, 10-0 in 26-2A) — Kyleigh Hruska 2, Kamree Walker 6, Avery Kovar 6, Riley Green 10, Jaycie Brisco 17, Kaitlyn Kindt 2, Natalie Vacha 6, Jaivan Stringfellow 7.
Granger 6 4 9 5 — 24
Snook 18 11 16 11 — 56
