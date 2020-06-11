For the past year, Snook has watched an empty field next to the high school parking lot slowly turn into history.
Snook brought back its football program in 2010 after a 50-year hiatus, and now the Bluejays have a new stadium they can call home.
“I told [the players] when we get the stadium it’s going to be a different atmosphere,” head football coach Boone Patterson said. “People who weren’t able to travel to watch you can now just come right across the street. You’re going to have true pride in the lights. Our locker room will have Snook coverings and we’ll have home-field advantage. I think everybody’s excited, not just me, not just the kids, but I think the whole community is excited about the possibility of having a tangible symbol of the program.”
For 10 seasons Snook has hosted its home games at either Allen Academy or Caldwell. But construction on its new stadium began last summer, and Patterson hopes to get his players on the field before July 4.
The 900-capacity football stadium is one part of several renovations packed into an $8 million bond. The project includes a new track and field complex, upgrades to the baseball field and weight rooms, a new fine arts center and a science and technology building. The weight room was completed in September, and the baseball stadium and track complex are completed and ready for approval by the construction company.
The overhaul already is having an effect on Snook athletics. Patterson said students are motivated to try out for more teams with football players volunteering to join the track team and younger athletes broadening their scope in hopes of using more of the new athletic facilities and equipment.
“You always worry about how you get kids to run track. Well, we’ve got kids volunteering now just because [the complex is] brand new,” Patterson said. “They’re like, ‘I can’t wait to run track on that,’ and some haven’t run track in three years, but they’re really excited.”
The University Interscholastic League canceled all activities due to the coronavirus earlier this spring, but schools were allowed to start summer strength and conditioning programs, skill instruction and marching band practices beginning Monday. After just a few days back, Patterson said the dramatic boost in attendance at Snook proves that kids are excited to use the new facilities as well as return to their normal schedules. Hoping to see the final touches on the facilities, Snook is receiving three times as many students in strength and conditioning and skill sessions.
While no one is allowed on the football field yet, Patterson said seeing the stadium from the parking lot gives players all the motivation they need. After three months away from school and friends, the students are just happy to be back.
“Part of our deal for distance learning was to split up the kids and the teachers,” Patterson said. “Our teachers would call them once a week to see how their families were doing and if they’re doing their work, things like that, but we hadn’t seen the kids, especially in person. So it’s been good just to have them back and roaming the hallways and see their faces light up with the new stuff.”
Snook went 4-7 overall and 2-2 in District 14-2A-II in Patterson’s first year at the helm last season. The team is losing nine seniors, a group that helped the Bluejays post their first winning season in 2018 since reinstating the program when they went 9-3 overall and 3-1 in district.
Despite the departures, the Bluejays have high hopes for the upcoming season, which they will start with a scrimmage in their new stadium against Normangee on Aug. 14. Snook will open the regular season at Hallettsville Sacred Heart on Aug. 28 then hold their home opener Sept. 4 against Brazos Christian.
But the proverbial circle-the-calendar game for the Bluejays is their Oct. 16 date with rival Somerville. Patterson said while it’s not official, the matchup with the Yeguas could make for a great first homecoming game in the new stadium.
Overall, Snook’s biggest hope is to represent the community well in the restored program’s first true home.
“There’s two ways this history can be made: We can be undefeated in the home stadium or we could not represent the community well,” Patterson said. “We do this the right way, so I think that adds to the numbers we’ve had this summer and it’s been good all the way down to the young kids that were in the junior high.”
