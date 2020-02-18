Robyn Schoenemann had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Elisa Davila scored nine points to help the St. Joseph girls basketball team beat Conroe Covenant 42-36 on Tuesday in the TAPPS area playoffs.
Claire Boyle also had six points and three steals for St. Joseph.
St. Joseph 42, Conroe Covenant 36
ST. JOSEPH — Elisa Davila 9, Claire Boyle 6, Reghan Milhollon 5, Mia Saldana 4, Ella Boyle 2, Robyn Schoenemann 15.
St. Joseph 12 16 8 6 — 42
Conroe Covenant 6 9 10 11 — 36
Highlights: ST. JOSEPH — Schoenemann 10 rebounds; Milhollon five rebounds; C. Boyle 3 steals; E. Boyle 3 steals.
