Elisa Davila scored 16 points, and Ella Boyle had 12 points and seven rebounds to help lead the St. Joseph girls basketball team past Temple Holy Trinity 49-21 on Friday.
St. Joseph 49, Temple Holy Trinity 21
ST. JOSEPH — Elisa Davila 16, Claire Boyle 6, Mia Saldana 4, Tatum West 3, Ella Boyle 12, Robyn Schonemann 8.
Holy Trinity 9 7 5 0 — 21
St. Joseph 12 15 11 11 — 49
Highlights: ST. JOSEPH — Schoenemann 7 rebounds, 1 block, 2 steals; Saldana 7 rebounds, 1 block; E. Boyle 7 rebounds, 2 steals; West 1 block, 2 steals; Davila 2 steals.
