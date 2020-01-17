Elisa Davila scored 16 points, and Ella Boyle had 12 points and seven rebounds to help lead the St. Joseph girls basketball team past Temple Holy Trinity 49-21 on Friday.

St. Joseph 49, Temple Holy Trinity 21

ST. JOSEPH — Elisa Davila 16, Claire Boyle 6, Mia Saldana 4, Tatum West 3, Ella Boyle 12, Robyn Schonemann 8.

Holy Trinity 9 7 5 0 — 21

St. Joseph 12 15 11 11 — 49

Highlights: ST. JOSEPH — Schoenemann 7 rebounds, 1 block, 2 steals; Saldana 7 rebounds, 1 block; E. Boyle 7 rebounds, 2 steals; West 1 block, 2 steals; Davila 2 steals.

